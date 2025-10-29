Ariana Grande Debuts Major Hair Color Change Ahead of Wicked: For Good's Release

One of the biggest transformations Ariana Grande made playing Glinda in the Wicked franchise was dyeing her hair. The pop icon went from brunette to bright blonde, and she's been rocking her blonde hair for about two years now. She even stayed blonde after filming for Wicked wrapped in early 2024 and the promotional cycle for her album Eternal Sunshine began. In that time, fans got used to Blonde Ariana, which was interesting because we'd spent the last decade-plus only knowing her with brown hair. In many ways, Grande's long, brunette ponytail became her signature — as synonymous with her brand as her many hit songs.

And now, the brown hair is back. Grande took to Instagram in late October and debuted a major hair change ahead of Wicked: For Good's release on November 21. The Glinda Blonde is gone, and in its place is a chocolate brunette hair color that feels like home for Grande.

"It's good to see me, isn’t it?," Grande wrote on Instagram revealing her hair change, a reference to Wicked. (It's one of Glinda's first lines in the movie.) See a photo for yourself, below.

Ariana Grande is officially back to brunette ahead of Wicked: For Good

For this photo, Grande's hair is styled with loose waves, which harkens back to some of her earliest beauty moments. Her hair looked like this for the majority of her first two album eras, Yours Truly and My Everything. Indeed, Grande will be back in full pop star mode next year as she embarks on her highly-anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicks off June 6 in Oakland, California.

But before that, there's plenty of Wicked: For Good festivities coming up. Ahead of the movie's theatrical release on November 21 is Wicked: One Wonderful Night, a concert special airing on NBC Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c. The television event will feature musical performances—both from Grande and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba)—in addition to appearances from Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode. Plus, fans may get a sneak peek of Wicked: For Good, but they'll have to tune in to see for sure...

Glinda (Ariana Grande) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

And, of course, Wicked: For Good—the sequel to 2024's Wicked—will close out the story of Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. Get your tickets now. The movie will change you, for good.