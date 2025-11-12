Ariana Grande Had "the Best Moment of Her Life" After Cynthia Erivo Yelled This at Her

For Ariana Grande, filming Wicked and Wicked: For Good alongside Cynthia Erivo yielded one particularly unforgettable memory.

During a TODAY conversation with Sheinelle Jones on November 12, the two stars were asked what their favorite on-set memory was, and Grande's admission proves to fans just how powerful their kinship is.

"I'll never forget when you yelled 'WHAT!' in a middle of a take when we were filming the second movie," Grande told Erivo, who immediately burst out laughing. "'Cause she likes something that I did vocally, and I was like, 'This is the best day of my life.' It was really funny; that was a good one."

Erivo confirmed Grande's suspicions. She can't help but react whenever she sees her friend absolutely kill it during filming.

"I don't know how to contain it," Erivo revealed. "If she does something I really like, I verbally have to express myself."

"It was the best moment of my life," Grande confessed.

Watch the entire TODAY interview here.

There's no bond quite like the one that Grande and Erivo share, is there? They support each other at all possible moments, even when filming blockbuster movies. Talk about friendship goals!

When does Wicked: For Good come out?

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Mark your calendars (as if you haven't already), everybody. Wicked: For Good hits theaters for a nationwide release on November 21, 2025. Tickets are currently on sale via Fandango and at all other locations where movie tickets are purchased. You won't want to miss the thrilling second act that completes the story begun in 2024's Wicked.

And if you missed the original airing on NBC, you can also stream Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Peacock. It's the perfect way to get in a completely Wicked mood ahead of Wicked: For Good's theatrical release.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night takes fans on a rollercoaster ride filled with live performances and appearances from all the stars from the film — and the only way to watch is to log on to Peacock.

If you haven't seen the original Wicked — or just want to rewatch it before going to see Wicked: For Good — you're in luck: NBC will air the film in its entirety on Wednesday, November 19 at 8/7c.