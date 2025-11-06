Finally: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, & Kristin Chenoweth All Sang "For Good"

In a genuinely historic moment during NBC's Wicked special One Wonderful Night, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Kristin Chenoweth, and Idina Menzel joined forces to perform "For Good," the signature duet between Glinda and Elphaba in the original Wicked musical.

How to Watch Watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c only on NBC.

Theater fans know Menzel originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, while Chenoweth was the first Glinda seen on stage. The musical is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and tells the story of how Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, met in college and were actually friends. But circumstances drove the two former roommates apart and turned them into the "enemies" we meet when Dorothy arrives in Oz. The film adaptation of Wicked is divided into two parts and stars Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba. The first Wicked movie dropped in 2024, and the second, titled Wicked: For Good, arrives in theaters Friday, November 21.

Chenoweth and Menzel earned Tony nominations for their Wicked performances in 2004, with the latter taking home the statue for Best Actress in a Musical. They also appeared in the first Wicked movie during a scene in the Emerald City — which delighted Broadway fans.

It's evident the Wicked movies have sought to both honor the legacy of the original Broadway musical and imbue new, fresh energy into the story. Chenoweth and Menzel participating not only in the first Wicked movie but also One Wonderful Night (singing "For Good," no less) achieves this in a really special way.

Two Glindas. Two Elphabas. One incredible moment.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters November 21

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Fans are gearing up for Wicked's sequel, which covers Act II of the Broadway musical. The first Wicked film covered Act I, which ended with Elphaba refusing to help the Wizard on his anti-animals crusade. She's now fled the Emerald City and is enemy number one in Oz. Glinda, meanwhile, stayed behind, and it appears she now has the favor of both the Wizard and the establishment — something she's long wanted. But at what cost?

RELATED: Exciting New Wicked: For Good Photos Tease What's Next for Glinda & Elphaba

RELATED: The First Wicked Movie to Air on NBC for One Night Only (DETAILS)

"This is their adult selves looking back at their childhood dreams, that are now shattered in front of them," Jon M. Chu, director of both Wicked movies, told People. "So when you look back, I think people will see only both movies as one, not just the first movie and the second movie. I'm excited to complete the story for people."

Shop Wicked merch!