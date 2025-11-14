This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 19, Episode 12, streaming now on Peacock .

"Part of me doesn't believe him, and that's the part that wants to fight," Brittany said after a shocking call.

Will & Brittany's Relationship on Married at First Sight Just Took an Unexpected Turn

We're narrowing in on Decision Day on Season 19 of Married at First Sight, leading to several juicy conversations between the newlyweds as they debate whether or not they want to stick together or sign divorce papers. And just when Brittany and Will seemed to be doing finding their groove, Will expressed his doubts about their happily-ever-after.

"Decision Day Is Near" was in no shortage of jaw-dropping revelations. Meghann's mother thought she was being pranked after Meghann and Derrek announced their MAFS pregnancy, ultimately congratulating the couple after the initial shock. Pat and Rhonda continued to get to the core of their ongoing communication issues. Chad and Belynda had a couple of hard days, in part due to Belynda's concerns about Chad complicating the MAFS experiment for Belynda's daughter, Jalyn, and her MAFS hubby, Josh. Belynda is leaning hesitant, while her daughter, Jalyn, and Josh are working on their differing lifestyles.

Amid the pre-Decision Day jitters among many of the couples, Will and Brittany seemed to be growing closer and closer after confronting their lack of emotional connection. But by the episode's end, Will delivered a twist no one saw coming.

Will and Brittany struggled to communicate on Married at First Sight

Will and Brittany appear on Married At First Sight Season 19 Episode 12. Photo: Peacock

Throughout Season 19 of MAFS, Will and Brittany have struggled to land on the same page, struggling to communicate and landing in several arguments. While Brittany and Will's initial vows were swoon-worthy, they bickered due to their differing communication styles and insecurities within the connection. While Brittany often sought reassurance from Will, she often felt he was unable to provide that.

After heading on the couples retreat with the other newlyweds, Will and Brittany got into the nitty-gritty of their communication crisis, often bickering during the process. Will and Brittany spoke about how they both had their guards up while enjoying a romantic date and boat ride together.

Brittany asked Will if their emotional connection was growing, and he confirmed he was committed to their happiness. Still, Brittany fretted that she and Will had different definitions of love, making Will feel that his feelings were being discredited.

Brittany was emotional on Decision Day Eve while bidding farewell to Will for the night as the newlyweds prepared to sleep in separate quarters. Aware that everything could change within the next 24 hours, Will assured Brittany that they were in feel-good territory before heading out for the night.

On the morning of Decision Day, Brittany woke up feeling confident and excited to start the next chapter with her husband of eight weeks.

Will told Brittany he's walking away after Decision Day

Brittany and Will appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 3 "Catching Flights and Feelings". Photo: Peacock

It was a different morning for Will, who woke up feeling insecure about the future of their relationship after weighing the pros and cons.

In a private interview, Will explained that he'd ignored many emotions during the experiment due to fear of how Brittany would react if he expressed himself. After finally facing all his fears and concerns about the relationship, Will gave Brittany a call.

Just as Brittany got her makeup done, she received a call from Will letting her know that he was preparing to say no at the Decision Day ceremony. After hanging up from the off-camera call, Brittany struggled to stifle her heartbreak.

"I'm not gonna lose my s---," Brittany told herself and the producers before revealing she was, in fact, about to do so. As the producers probed for clarity about what Will said. But Brittany couldn't bring herself to get into the details, simply revealing that Will had "called to tell her no." Brittany was utterly blindsided.

"I love her and I adore her, but I can't be in a relationship where I'm constantly told that my feelings don't matter," Will explained on his way to the Decision Day ceremony.

"Part of me doesn't believe him, and that's the part that wants to fight," Brittany said in a private interview. "But I don't really know where to go from here."

