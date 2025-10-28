Are The Voice Knockouts 2025 on Tonight? (October 28, 2025)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's what you need to know about The Voice's schedule for Knockouts and Playoffs.

The Voice Knockouts kicked off on Monday, October 27, and they were action-packed. Ralph Edwards from Team Snoop was declared a "frontrunner" in the competition after his performance of Ed Sheeran's "Dive." Snoop Dogg got so emotional after Aubrey Nicole's rendition of Martina McBride's "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," he took back the tissues he lent Reba McEntire. We also saw the debut of some new necklaces from Snoop, and Niall Horan made a fashion choice that made him seriously stick out from the other Coaches. And this was only the first episode of Knockouts! We still have so much more left to watch, but when, exactly, should you be tuning in?

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Read more details, below, about when new episodes of The Voice are coming on for the Knockout rounds and beyond.

Is a new episode of The Voice Knockouts on tonight? October 28, 2025

Zac Brown and Snoop Dogg appear on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

No, not tonight!

The Voice won't be airing on Tuesday nights for a few weeks. Starting Monday, November 3, the show airs just Mondays at 9/8c, so that's when the next new episode of Knockouts will air. This schedule will continue through to the Playoffs on December 8. For the Live Finale, The Voice jumps back to two nights, airing on December 15 and 16.

RELATED: How “Powerhouse” Trinity “Dumbfounded” The Voice Singing a 4-Person Song Alone

So, for now, sit tight, and mark your calendars for November 3 to keep watching The Voice Knockouts. While you wait, you can always catch up on this season's episodes, which are streaming on Peacock.

RELATED: Elias Gomez's "Lonely Teardrops" Jackie Wilson Cover Made Bublé Instantly Stand Up

The Voice has seen some exciting changes in Season 28. The Carson Callback card was introduced during Blind Auditions, which let Host Carson Daly bring back an Artist who got no chair turns and give them a second try-out. (Ryan Mitchell got the card, and during his second Blind Audition, received a chair turn from McEntire.) Then, in the Battle rounds, the Artist pairs were determined by the Artists themselves, not the Coaches, a first in show history. Now, in the Knockouts, Coaches can press their new Mic Drop button for one exceptional Artist on their team. Those four Artists will then compete for America's vote, and whoever is crowned the Mic Drop winner will sing at the 2026 Rose Parade.

Even with all these changes, though, the Coaches are still focused on growing their Artists. “I love to encourage,” McEntire said about her coaching style on The Voice in an interview with iHeartCountry. “I can’t tell anybody, ‘Don’t do this. Go get a job. You’re not suited for this.’ But the way that we get to do the – I don’t say critique – advice, it’s helpful advice. It’s not tear-down. We want to lift up. We want to inspire. We want to encourage, not tear down. They get enough of that out there in the world.”