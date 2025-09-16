Iris & TJ of Love Island USA Rekindle After Posting Steamy New Photos Together

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

It sure looks like the former Love Island USA Season 7 couple may have reignited the spark they found in the villa.

Love is still in the air for Iris Kendall and TJ Palma. After a whirlwind romance in the villa that came to an abrupt end, the Love Island USA Season 7 bombshells appear to have coupled up once again.

On September 15, Iris, 25, and TJ, 23, dropped a steamy collection of new photos together on Instagram, showing the former Islanders holding hands and cuddling up on each other. Iris simply captioned the post with one emoji, a letter sealed with a heart.

TJ and Iris' fellow Islanders quickly took to the comments to share their excitement about their latest update. "My kids future god parents 😍❤️," Love Island USA Season 7 winner Amaya "Papaya" Espinal commented on Iris' Instagram post, while OG Islander Belle-A Walker wrote, "LET EM KNOW ❤️."

"BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE," Season 7 bombshell Hannah Fields added. Zak Srakaew, who entered the villa during Casa Amor, also reacted to the post with three emojis, "🫣🫣🫣."

RELATED: Love Island USA's Iris Kendall Looks So Different with Short Hair Cut Into a Bob

Love Island fans were equally thrilled to see Iris and TJ holding hands outside of Fiji. "We love an underdog happy ending ❤️," one commented, while another added, "This is the best day of my life."

See Iris and TJ's latest photos together, here.

Iris Kendall and Thomas John “TJ” Palma appear on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 22. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Iris and TJ reunited after coupling up (and breaking up) during Love Island USA Season 7

Iris entered the villa on Day 9 as a bombshell, alongside Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, while TJ made his own bombshell debut shortly after Day 14 with Andreina Santos.

After Casa Amor week, Iris and TJ officially coupled up during Episode 22 and their romance quickly heated up — before it suddenly came to end in Episode 27. Following the "Hate to Burst Your Bubble challenge," Ariana Madix revealed America voted for their favorite Islanders, and TJ was among the bottom. The Islanders then had to stand behind who they wanted to save and Iris, through tears, immediately stood by TJ. With only two votes from Iris and Zak, TJ was dumped from the villa that night.

"It sucks, but I'm super grateful," TJ said. "But this is where my journey ends, I'm just upset that I can't finish it with her."

"I can't believe this," a tearful Iris told TJ as they said their goodbyes.

"You're strong, though, you're gonna be alright. This is your experience and you gotta go through with it," TJ told Iris before kissing her on the cheek. "You're strong, and I'll see you out there."

Iris and Pepe's split

Iris Kendall and Jose "Pepe" Garcia-Gonzalez in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 31. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

After TJ left the villa, Iris then coupled up with Pepe, who swiftly built a connection and ultimately placed fourth in the Love Island USA Season 7 finale. While Iris and Pepe were still together during the reunion, during which TJ said he was "happy" for them as a couple, the Season 7 finalists announced their split in late August 2025.

RELATED: When Was the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion Filmed?

"The connection that I formed has ended, and while it isn’t how I would have imagined, I will always value the unique experience that we shared," Iris told E! News in a statement. "It’s been a difficult transition, but I’m moving forward with hope, gratitude, and positivity for the future."

Roughly a month later, Iris and TJ made a public appearance together at Luar's New York Fashion Week together. The two then posted a silly TikTok together of them reenacting a scene from Barbie, featuring TJ wearing under eye patches as Iris got her makeup done, prompting their fellow Love Island USA alums to leave even more excited comments," AHAHAH GOD DIDDD OMG ❤️❤️❤️," OG Islander Jeremiah Brown wrote, while Hannah added, "OH YEAHHHHH."