Are Original Wicked Broadway Stars Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked: For Good?

Menzel and Chenoweth appeared in the first Wicked movie during the "Wizomania" sequence.

Sad news, Wicked fans. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who portrayed Elphaba and Glinda in the original Broadway run of the acclaimed musical, will not be appearing in Wicked: For Good when the sequel hits the big screen this fall.

The two performers were only asked to cameo during the expository "Wizomania" sequence near the end of Part I after Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) arrive in the Emerald City. But hey, you won't hear either of the original Broadway cast members complaining. They're more than happy to pass the Ozian baton to a new generation.

"We are not," Chenoweth replied when Extra TV asked her about a potential For Good guest spot on the Tony Awards red carpet this past weekend. "But Idina and I feel really good about it. It's their time. We had our moment and we were very honored they included us, but it's their turn."

All the same, Chenoweth and Menzel sound seriously relieved that they no longer need to keep their appearance a secret from the public anymore. "In London with Idina?" remarked Chenoweth. "We were hiding out the whole time!"

Speaking with CinemaBlend, director Jon M. Chu explained that finding the right place for the two "was a tightrope that we all had to talk about a lot. We had them as cameo roles at some point ... But every time we thought about it more, it didn't feel... like they're at the top of their game right now. They're not people who don't do it anymore. They are there, you want them to do their thing."

