Are Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. on Tonight? (November 19, 2025)

Stay caught up with the Windy City heroes by finding out when new episodes of One Chicago return on NBC.

Season 11 of Chicago Med, Season 14 of Chicago Fire, and Season 13 of Chicago P.D. are on break, and fans can't wait to jump back into the action.

Whether it's the Firehouse 51 heroes running into a blazing inferno, the Gaffney medical staff swooping in to save a patient, or the hardened Intelligence Unit detectives closing yet another heinous case, Chihards never get tired of tuning in for NBC's action-packed One Chicago Wednesdays. While viewers are used to catching up with the Windy City heroes each week, as the holiday season approaches, the One Chicago series have headed on a brief break, putting a pause on the endless twists and turns.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Here's everything you need to know to tune in and catch up with the Windy City heroes on NBC and beyond.

Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 20; Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 19; Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 14. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC; Peter Gordon/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC

Are new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. on tonight? Sadly, no. All three One Chicago series are on hiatus to make way for NBC's holiday programming. But fret not, Chihards, new episodes will return in early 2026 on NBC.

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and Lizzy Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) appear in Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 7. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 11, Chicago Fire Season 14, and Chicago P.D. Season 13 will resume on Wednesday, January 7, at 8/7c on NBC, kicking off with the Season 11 midseason premiere of Chicago Med. As usual, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D Season 12 Episode 5; Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2; Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.? During the holiday hiatus, you can stay caught up with the Gaffney doctors, Firehouse 51 first responders, and P.D. Intelligence Unit by streaming episodes on Peacock, the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

Enjoy NBC's holiday programming during One Chicago's hiatus

The cast of Chicago Fire appears on Season 14 Episode 1 "Kicking Down Doors" Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

While Chihards are sad to be putting a pause on all of the new twists and turns unfolding in the Windy City, Wednesday nights will still be just as thrilling on NBC as 2025 comes to an end. While waiting for new episodes to return, enjoy some of the holiday programming making its way to NBC this season.

Wednesday, November 19: Wicked (2024)

Wicked (2024) Wednesday, November 26: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Wednesday, December 3: Christmas in Nashville

Christmas in Nashville Wednesday, December 10: Red One (2024)

Red One (2024) Wednesday, December 17: Shrek The Halls (2007) | Happy's Place | Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular | Access Hollywood Presents NBC's Top 10 of 2025

Shrek The Halls (2007) | Happy's Place | Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular | Access Hollywood Presents NBC's Top 10 of 2025 Wednesday, December 24: It's a Wonderful Life (1946) | Christmas Eve Mass

It's a Wonderful Life (1946) | Christmas Eve Mass Wednesday, December 31: One Chicago Repeats

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Chicago Fire fan favorite David Eigenberg told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​