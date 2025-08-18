NBC Insider Exclusive

The ANW Season 17 Championship Ninjas Have Been Revealed (SPOILERS)

Head-to-head showdowns have turned the heat all the way up as the ANW finale championship begins.

By Jessica White
American Ninja Warrior Season 17 kicked off its bracket-style Finals tournament on Monday, August 18. 

Throughout the past three weeks of Finals, 62 Ninjas competed in a series of head-to-head races, one against each of the other three members within their group. The two Ninjas with the most wins progressed to the final stage, a March Madness-inspired, bracket-style championship. During the August 18 episode, 32 Ninjas emerged triumphant, but they must maintain that speedy momentum against the other top Ninjas to stay in the competition. The gravity-defying Ninja who manages to beat the bracket will claim the honor of becoming the Season 17 winner and score the coveted $250,000 grand prize. 

Which Ninja will land on top? As the countdown to the Season 17 finale begins, check out every Ninja competing, below:

Ninjas competing in the ANW Season 17 championship

Isaiah Thomas and Taylor Greene during a challenge on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 12.

Isaiah Thomas and Taylor Greene on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 12.

 Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Now that these 32 Ninjas have advanced, the bracket-style tournament will continue during the Season 17 finale, airing August 25 on NBC. Check out the full list of Ninjas who made it to the championship stage of the Season 17 Finals, below:

  • Hans Hertz
  • Sam Folsom
  • Evan Lavallee
  • Amir Malik
  • Kaden Lebsack
  • Luke Dillon
  • Jackson Erdos
  • Christian Hart
  • Evan White
  • Daniel Gil
  • Noah Meunier
  • Austin Baron
  • Matt D'Amico
  • Caleb Bergstrom
  • Josiah Pippel
  • R.J. Roman
  • Kai Beckstrand
  • isabella Folsom
  • David Bergstrom-Wright
  • Nacssa Garemore
  • Luke Beckstrand
  • Jason Behrends
  • Kaden Forsha
  • Joe Moravsky
  • Enzo DeFerrari Wilson
  • Ben Behrends
  • Jay Lewis
  • Grant Kiningham
  • Max Feinberg
  • Elijah Browning
  • Isaiah Thomas
  • Taylor Greene

Where to watch the Season 17 finale of American Ninja Warrior

Luke Dillon and Kaden Lebsack during a challenge on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 12.

Luke Dillon and Kaden Lebsack on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 12.

 Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Following a thrilling series of tournament races, the Season 17 champion will be crowned during the finale next week. Don't miss the blood-pumping conclusion by tuning in on Monday, August 25 at 8/7c on NBC, or stream the finale the next day on Peacock

ANW Co-Host Matt Iseman talked about the head-to-head races in his chat with NBC Insider, saying the Season 17 Ninjas took "bigger risks" to see success this time around. 

"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks..." Iseman said. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

