Anthony Mackie’s Twisted Metal Renewed for Season 3 at Peacock - What to Know!

Peacock’s high-octane post-apocalypse isn’t over yet, as the streamer has officially renewed hit action series Twisted Metal for a third season.

The series, based on the long-running vehicular combat video game series, stars Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz as drivers who compete in a high-stakes tournament that reshaped what was left of the world by the end of Season 2. Along with Mackie and Beatriz, the series also stars Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett as the flame-headed masked-clown Sweet Tooth, best known for driving a missile-shooting ice cream truck (Seanoa plays the role, with Arnett providing the voice).

Will there be a Season 3 of Twisted Metal? Yes! On November 18, 2025, Peacock officially renewed the series for a third season. The second season registered 993 million minutes viewed on Peacock, which was the service’s second highest-reaching original returning scripted season.

One big change for Season 3: David Reed, who has an extended deal with Sony Pictures Television, will be joining as showrunner for the next round of adventures. Reed brings a wealth of genre experience, having worked on The Boys, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Magicians, Supernatural and Battlestar Galactica.

As part of the transition, Michael Jonathan Smith will be concluding his involvement as showrunner and executive producer. For Season 3, Reed will executive produce alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Anthony Mackie and others.

Stu (Mike Mitchell) and Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) appear on Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode 6 “MKAW1SH”. Photo: Pief Weyman/Peacock

What to expect from Season 3 of Twisted Metal? The second season of Twisted Metal was a wild ride, finally paying off on the namesake vehicle combat tournament with a winner-take-all battle that spanned virtually the entire season. But even as the tournament came to an end, the chaos was just getting started. The end of Season 2 found Mackie’s John Doe and Beatriz’s Quiet on the run and teaming up with a rag-tag group of survivors — all vowing to take the fight to Anthony Carrigan’s Calypso, the mysterious and powerful figure behind the Twisted Metal combat tournament.

No word yet on when Twisted Metal’s third season will enter production or be released, but fans can rest easy knowing Mackie and Beatriz will definitely be back behind the wheel again soon.

If you’re looking to catch up before the next round of action, the first two seasons of Twisted Metal are streaming now on Peacock.