Milwaukee Bucks Feature Rare Trio of NBA Siblings with the Antetokounmpo Brothers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his NBA siblings are making hoops history — by keeping their game all in the family.

Professional sports is rich with the legacies of talented and athletic families. Whether it’s Venus and Serena Williams in tennis or Peyton and Eli Manning (plus their famous NFL dad Archie!) in football, athletic excellence is often a family — and sometimes even a multigenerational — affair.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

But look no further than this season’s team roster for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks to spot a sporting-family story that’s bouncing things to a whole new level. With the recent signing of Alex Antetokounmpo to a new two-way contract, the Bucks have just become the first NBA team to field an incredible three basketball brothers on the same team roster at the same time.

RELATED: John Tesh's Surprising Secret Ingredient to Create NBA on NBC Theme "Roundball Rock"

Giannis, Thanasis, & Alex: What to know about the Milwaukee Bucks’ trio of Antetokounmpo brothers

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Denver Nuggets on February 27, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is by far one of the NBA’s most recognizable stars. Drafted by Milwaukee in 2013 and standing 6’11’’, he’s since carved a path through the NBA Playoffs and straight into league history as a two-time league MVP, a nine-time All-Star, the MVP of the 2021 NBA Finals (when the Bucks won it all), and the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

But Giannis isn’t the only Antetokounmpo sibling who knows ball — a fact the Bucks franchise has taken to heart since first signing his older brother Thanasis back in 2019. A torn Achilles tendon forced Thanasis to sit out the entire 2024-2025 season, but in August, the Bucks re-signed him to a one-year contract that will keep the 6’7’’ forward right within arm’s reach of his MVP sibling with a spot on the team roster.

Fast forward to October 13, when the Bucks signed 24 year-old Alex, the youngest Antetokounmpo sibling, to a two-way contract that gives the 6’8’’ forward room to develop with playing time for the Wisconsin Herd — the Milwaukee franchise’s affiliated G League team. Though he’s not expected to see significant action this season in an actual Bucks uniform, his two-way status means there’s at least a chance that he could… all while making NBA history as one of three brothers to occupy a slot on an NBA franchise roster at the same time.

RELATED: The History of the NBA on NBC: Everything to Know

Giannis Antetokounmpo already is off to a pretty hot start as the 2025-2026 NBA season tips off, notching 37 points on 27 minutes’ playing time in a 133-120 opening night win over the Washington Wizards. Catch Giannis in action on Tuesday, October 28, when the Bucks host the New York Knicks on NBC and Peacock, with a tipoff time set for 8 p.m. ET.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!

