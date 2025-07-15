The Remarkable Feat Anna Wilson Pulled Off After Her Mom’s Blindsiding Surprise

Wilson thought she was attending round seven of AGT auditions for a special VIP audience experience, but it turned into much more.

America's Got Talent is full of surprises, as unexpected Acts shock the audience and wow the Judges. But the Acts themselves usually know what they're going to do! Not in this case, though. When 21-year-old Anna Wilson and her mother attended a taping of Season 20, she thought she was there for a fun "VIP Experience," yet somehow found herself on stage. Here's what happened.

Between Acts, Anna's mom excused herself, claiming she had to visit the bathroom, then appeared onstage, at which point Anna began to cry. "I’m actually here surprising my daughter and she’s probably freaking out right now," Ms. Wilson told the Judges as Anna stood up in the audience.

"Last year Anna decided she wanted to make a go of music and she asked me to get her some gigs around town. I said, you know what, I’m just gonna submit her," Anna's mom continued, bringing her daughter to the stage for a surprise Audition.

How Anna Wilson’s mom surprised her on AGT

Despite receiving the shock of a lifetime, Anna proved that she's ready for stardom by how maturely she handled the situation. Simon Cowell asked how she felt, and she honestly responded, "um...confused!" but kept a smile on her face. "I took a picture outside because I was like, 'oh this is so cool, this is where they film America’s Got Talent!'" the Maryland native said, laughing. You can see that picture below.

"To be fair I do think you should have a couple of minutes to prepare. Why don’t you just go backstage, throttle your mum..." said Cowell.

What song did Anna Wilson sing?

After some prep time, Anna returned to the stage to show the Judges her skills. "I decided to sing 'Make You Feel My Love' because I always dedicate it to my mom, so I thought it was a full circle moment," she explained, launching into a sweet but plain rendition of the classic, which Cowell stopped partway through.

"I hate to do this; I think that song is a bit boring," he said as the audience booed. Still a pro, Anna nodded and took the feedback, gamely taking his suggestion that she try a second song and switching gears into Maren Morris's "My Church," a more upbeat number about jamming out in your car.

"That was beautiful!" said Sofía Vergara afterward. "Simon was, like, heartbreaking to be stopping in the middle of the song, but usually when he does that it’s because he knows that there’s potential. And you definitely have potential."

Mel B. added, "first of all, I want to commend you, because you were put in a tricky situation. You were in the audience thinking you were having a VIP experience for America’s Got Talent--" to which Howie Mandel quipped, "this is the ultimate VIP experience."

"I think you’ve got a great, beautiful voice. And I think in a few more years you’d be able to walk on this stage and smash it but today I wasn’t really feeling it, I’m sorry," said Mel B.

But Mandel disagreed. "I see you’re worthy of being on Season 20…this is a great audition," he said, and his vote plus Vergara and Cowell's Yeses put Wilson through to the next round!