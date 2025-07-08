Deadly Games' Anna Saranina Returns to AGT After Separation: "A Bird Without Wings"

Saranina, with the support of her young daughter, is now dominating as a solo Act.

During Season 11 of America's Got Talent, the danger Act Deadly Games wowed audiences with their death-defying stunts, often involving knife throwing and other precise, scary moves. But only one half of the duo returned for Season 20. In her own words, Anna Saranina revealed what happened between herself and her former stage partner and husband, Alfredo Silva.

"We decides to get separated, our personal life and now professional life. It was a really hard time for me after how much success we had on AGT and then to stop performing. And then since, to raise money, I just cleaned houses, and drove Uber. And also just being a full time mom," she explained.

A nervous Saranina added, "It’s more pressure because I have to be more dangerous than before." Pressing on, she continued, "What I really would like to say: I’m here to represent all women who always can stand up, can move your life, doesn’t matter what’s happened, because the last five years I felt myself... it was like I was a bird without wings. Because I know I can fly, but I couldn’t fly without stage."

Anna Saranina auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

She went on to perform a flawless Act with her crossbow and make it through to the next round.

All About Deadly Games' Anna Silva and Alfredo Silva on AGT

As a married couple and stage duo, Anna Silva and Alfredo Silva made it to the Semi-Finals of Season 11 of AGT, then returned for The Champions in 2019, where they earned Judge Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer and ultimately placed in the Top 12.

Some time later, the pair split up, and Anna "Dangerous" Saranina is is now more of a solo Act who has worked with different assistants and partners. Alfredo Silva continues to perform under the name Deadly Games with his new partner Coral G.

Anna Saranina on stage at America's Got Talent during Season 20 Episode 06. Photo: NBC

Anna and Alfredo share a daughter, who encouraged Saranina to spread her "wings," not give up the stage and return to AGT. Mother and daughter shared a tearful reunion backstage after Saranina got her four "yes" votes, as Saranina's daughter told her, "You did so good!" Saranina responded, "Thank you my love, thank you."

Duo Transcend and Deadly Games appear on stage during America's Got Talent, Season 16 Episode 18. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

