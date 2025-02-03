Angie Rey Hit Notes Singing Kelsea Ballerini’s “Penthouse” That Kelsea "Doesn't Hit"

Angie Rey took a risk covering a Coach's song during her Blind Audition on The Voice. But it paid off.

It was a dream-come-true moment for The Voice Artist Angie Rey, whose emotional rendition of Kelsea Ballerini's hit song "Penthouse" got not only a chair turn from Coach Ballerini but a duet with the country princess herself. And Rey got the ultimate compliment from her idol, too. Read more details about Rey's Blind Audition, below:

Angie Rey is a "huge" Kelsea Ballerini fan

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Cuban-American daughter of immigrants, Rey was already a working singer-songwriter in Nashville when she arrived at the Season 27 Blinds to try her luck in front of the Coaches. And there was one Coach in particular that she had her eye on.

Calling herself "a huge Kelsea fan," Rey explained, "I would love a career like Kelsea’s. She writes from the point in her life that she’s at, but it really does transcend so many generations of people. Her songs have gotten me through so much. If someone blocks Kelsea Ballerini, I might throw hands."

RELATED: You'll Want to Steal Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes’ Uplifting Relationship Mantra

"I am terrified of singing a Kelsea Ballerini song in front of Kelsea Ballerini," Rey admitted. Luckily, she had the chops (and the style) to pull it off. She was already wearing brown cowboy boots for her Blind Audition!

Kelsea Ballerini on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Penthouse" is a 2023 single about a relationship that looks perfect from the outside but isn't emotionally fulfilling; the couple has material success as evidenced by their swanky apartment, but they're only "playing house" and not truly connected on the inside.

From the first note, Ballerini recognized her heart-wrenching breakup ballad, dropping her jaw and saying, "This is my song." Rey was understandably nervous, and her voice wobbled in certain points, but her natural talent shone through.

"You hit notes that I don’t hit in that song," Ballerini said, praising Rey's unique take on certain lyrical phrases. As the women bonded, Coach Michael Bublé interrupted to suggest, "You’re talking about all this, can you just sing it with her?" Of course, Ballerini hopped onto the stage for a lovely reprise.

It was an instant match between Coach and Artist. Rey complimented the other Coaches but added, "They're not Kelsea," to which Ballerini confidently agreed, "They're not!" And just like that, we have another Team Kelsea Artist!

RELATED: Carrie Underwood & Kelsea Ballerini Duetting "Walkaway Joe" Is a Country Masterpiece