Andy Cohen Reassures "Everybody" Showed Up for Love Island's Reunion: "It's Good"

Ariana Madix Says the Islanders Don't Know What Time It Is in the Love Island Villa

Forget whatever rumors you may have heard: Bravo chief Andy Cohen is reporting live from the set of the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, and he promises that not only is plenty of fun, juicy drama in store, but also, the whole cast is back.

Amid speculation that certain Islanders might be skipping the event, Cohen took to Instagram Stories to dispel the misinformation, and got fans even more excited than they already were.

“Guys, Love Island reunions are no joke,” he told viewers via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 12. “We are on dinner break. We’re going back in there soon. This reunion — it’s good and everybody’s here. And I’m having so much fun with Ariana [Madix]. She’s amazing, and you know what I like doing, I like hosting a reunion with her. It’s really fun! So anyway, Daddy needs some coffee or something.”

Excited fans waiting outside spotted many of the Islanders heading into filming, including Top 4 couples Amaya and Bryan, Nic and Olandria, and Pepe and Iris. Huda Mustafa was also seen exiting the reunion later that night.

Later, Cohen updated fans once again after filming had wrapped: "It was a great reunion, just so you know.”

Andy Cohen appears on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22 Episode 131; The cast of Love Island USA Season 7 appears on Episode 34. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo; Ben Symons/Peacock

Huda walked the red carpet with a new man weeks after the season finale

Love Island USA's Huda, AKA the Villa's mamacita, may have ended the season a singleton (she and Chris Seeley made it to the Top 4, but broke up in the finale) but shortly after returning home from the titular Island, she debuted a new romance at a red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles on July 31.

Mustafa walked hand in hand with Louis Russell from Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match and Battle Camp. Huda and Louis had been spotted in London earlier this month, and the two were also photographed holding hands at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles. Will the 24-year-old spill about her new relationship during the reunion? We'll just have to wait and see.

When is the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion?

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will air on Monday, August 25, exclusively on Peacock.

Cohen teased the event again on Instagram, posting a selfie with Love Island host with the most Madix and writing, "There’s been a re-coupling! 😍 Don’t miss the Love Island Reunion August 25th on Peacock!"

During her recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Madix admitted that with all things Love Island, the situation changes so quickly that things can be outdated even hourly, describing a situation in which she'll find out on the car ride away from set that a recently "re-coupled" pair has already broken up. Fingers crossed at least some of the reunion tea is still hot when it's spilled.