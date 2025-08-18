Amy Poehler Wanted To Play a Menacing Character on Law & Order: "That Was My Dream"

Trump and Putin's Meeting, National Guard in D.C.: Late Night's News of the Week

When Amy Poehler hears that Dun Dun, it's very likely that the Parks and Recreation star is thinking of what Law & Order character she'd play to throw the squad through a loop. And her dear friend Adam Scott would know a thing or two about it as a Law & Order guest star.

Poehler and Scott built one of TV's most beloved romances as Parks and Recreation fan favorites Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt. While Parks and Rec cemented them as cherished comedic icons, both Poehler and Scott have dipped into various projects outside Pawnee. During an August 2025 episode of Poehler's podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the Emmy-nominated Severance star stopped by to catch up with his former co-star. During their chat about missing New York City while in Los Angeles, they chatted about some quintessential NYC-based sitcoms, such as the beloved Law & Order.

That's when Scott and Poehler recalled one of his pre-Severance dramatic guest roles on Law & Order — a gig that had Poehler feeling mighty jealous.

"You weren't on Law and Order?" Scott asked, surprised she hadn't already made her way toward Dick Wolf's sprawling landscape.

"No, that was my dream," Poehler told him.

The Saturday Night Live legend has donned many smile-inducing hats in her multi-decade career, but when it comes to joining the courtroom thriller, Poehler would want to play the villain.

Amy Poehler reveals the fiery Law & Order villain she'd want to play

Amy Poehler poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

After learning Scott got to work with Dennis Farina, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Sam Waterston, Poehler got pretty excited about how many shoulders Scott got to brush during his Law & Order debut. While some celebrities have small cameos in the NBC nail-biter, Scott played a character at the center of the madness.

"So you went to the court, you got to the Law part," an impressed Poehler clarified.

"Pablo Schreiber and I were in court together," Scott said as Poehler looked up more details from the episode, finding that Scott played an innocent bystander amid a politically-charged investigation.

"I wanted to play the opposite, see, I wanted to be like the one that you would not suspect, and then [there's a shocking reveal]," Poehler told Scott.

From ruthless politicians and cunning serial killers to crazed criminal masterminds and frenetic first offenders: Law & Order has featured dozens of nefarious criminals throughout its mythic tenure. But Poehler had her sights set on a specific character who'd deliver a ton of mind-bending twists and turns — along with some arson.

"I wanted to be a pyro," Poehler said, matter-of-factly.

"You wanted to specifically be a pyromaniac?" Scott asked.

"I wanted to be like, a baby-faced pyro," Poehler shrugged. "Someone who is like, you know, she seems like she's helping the police, and then she's like, 'They deserved it!' Whatever kind of weird psycho thing."

It's a Law & Order tale as old as time, and Poehler would nail it. May the record show: if Dick Wolf gave Poehler a call, she wouldn't be opposed to joining his cabal of courtroom baddies.

Adam Scott appeared in a 2006 episode of Law & Order

Adam Scott attends the 2025 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, April 24, 2025. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Scott joined the Law & Order universe in Season 16, Episode 17 ("America, Inc."). He played Robbie Hummel, the bereaved younger brother of a soldier who died at the hands of an incompetent private military contractor. Law & Order fans can relive the Parks and Rec star's thrilling courtroom showdown by streaming the episode on Peacock.

