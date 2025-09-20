Amy Poehler Is Technically Hosting SNL's 50th Birthday Episode in Season 51

Amy Poehler attends the 85th annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California; Role Model performs On NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 29, 2025 in New York City.

While the slew of incredible SNL50 celebrations are behind us, Saturday Night Live's *officially* hits the milestone the same night the alum returns.

Saturday Night Live has tapped a beloved veteran cast member to host a Season 51 episode on a date that holds special meaning.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

The comedy show premiered for the very first time on October 11, 1975, and exactly 50 years later — to the day — Amy Poehler will host the 990th episode, the second outing of Season 51.

Poehler was a cast member from 2001 to 2008, spending four years as a "Weekend Update" anchor. She went on to star on Parks and Recreation, and currently hosts the popular podcast Good Hang With Amy Poehler. Poehler came back to 30 Rock to host SNL during Season 36 in 2010 with Musical Guest Katy Perry, and returned a second time co-hosting with friend, frequent collaborator, and former SNL colleague Tina Fey in 2015 for Season 41, with Musical Guest Bruce Springsteen.

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 51 for 2025-2026

Poehler has popped up in cameos three times since then, and even paid a visit to "Update" to play Leslie Knope alongside Aubrey Plaza's April Ludgate when Plaza hosted in Season 48. For SNL50: The Anniversary Special, she hosted a celebrity Q&A with Fey and also revived fan favorite sketch "Bronx Beat" with Maya Rudolph.

You'll have to tune in on October 11 to find out if and how Poehler throws it back to her long history on the show.

RELATED: SNL Just Added 5 New Season 51 Cast Members — Including One from Please Don't Destroy

Amy Poehler hosts SNL on October 11, 2025 with Musical Guest Role Model

Watch Amy Poehler host for her third time on Saturday, October 11, live at 11:30 pm ET and 8:30 pm PT. You can watch on NBC or Peacock, and stream on Peacock the next day.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live's Season 51 Premiere Date and Details: Everything We Know

Amy Poehler attends the 85th annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California; Role Model performs On NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 29, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

Role Model, real name Tucker Pillsbury, is a singer-songwriter best known for the 2025 hit "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out." The song took TikTok by storm as Pillsbury was opening for Gracie Abrams on tour, and his shows went viral for featuring celebrity guest dancers.

When Role Model yells out, "Where's my Sally tonight?" during the song, "Sally" takes the stage, played by people like Bowen Yang, Renee Rapp, Olivia Rodrigo, and even Natalie Portman.

RELATED: Bad Bunny Hosts SNL Season 51 Premiere, Followed By an Iconic Alum & Sabrina Carpenter

The singer posted about the SNL announcement on Instagram with the caption, "LIVE FROM NEW YORK ITS BIRKIN TIME," referencing his obsession with getting a Birkin bag. His "Sally" music video features the singer dancing around a mall with a Birkin over his shoulder, so perhaps the bag will make an appearance on stage at SNL.