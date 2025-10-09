The former cast member stunned the SNL newbies with fake facts and wild claims in the promo for her October 11 episode.

Amy Poehler's SNL Bloopers from the New Cast Promo Have Us So Excited for Her Episode

The new players of Saturday Night Live Season 51 were put to the ultimate test just days into their second week on the show, thanks to former cast member and improv pro Amy Poehler.

Eight months after her most recent return for the Emmy-winning SNL50: The Anniversary Special, the much-loved alum is back to host the October 11 episode of SNL. Her episode's promo features newbies Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska, and in it, Poehler plays it as if she already knows them all. In fact, they go way back. They're old friends, and maybe...former lovers?

Much to Slowikowska's confusion, Poehler greets her with, "Uh oh, here comes trouble. Don't hit me!" and she comes at Patterson with, "There's my guy! There's my man! God, remember when we used to tear it up back in 2005?"

"I don't think that was me," Patterson says. "I was six."

Poehler then turns to Culhane, with whom she appears to believe she had a romantic entanglement with.

"And this guy," she says. "The classic will they, won't they. The old slow burn! It's nice to see you again."

Eventually, she admits she has no idea who these three are.

"I'm sorry, I thought I was coming into this building to get a mammogram and it turns out I'm hosting," she says, channeling a bit of Leslie Knope. "Oopsie! So I'm nervous, and when I'm nervous, I make things up and I get face blindness, and I point my fingers around a lot."

She refers to a plant as a guy then steps into a closet, thinking it's an elevator. The whole thing is a delightful reminder of the joyful chaos Amy Poehler can bring to SNL, and the newly-released bloopers make it even better.

Watch the bloopers for Amy Poehler's SNL promo here, and watch her host Saturday Night Live on October 11 with Musical Guest Role Model.

Amy Poehler riffs with Veronika Slowikowska and Kam Patterson in SNL promo bloopers

In the blooper real shared to SNL's X (formerly Twitter) account on October 9, Poehler's made up facts get even more unhinged as she claims the "Weekend Update" desk used to be a public park, the SNL stage was used to fake the moon landing, the whole set used to be "edible," and the cast sewed their own costumes every night.

Poehler even does an impression of Lorne Michaels trapped in an elevator, saying, "You have to eat your friends. Chevy would do it."

Amy Poehler during Promos for Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 2 on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

As Culhane comes to terms with Poehler claiming he's the father of her unborn child, Patterson asks a hilariously earnest, "Are you?"

The only true thing happening here occurs as Poehler is shutting herself inside the wardrobe/elevator.

"And there was a man here named Kenan!" she yells.

"Yeah, he still works here," Slowikowska yells back.

"Really?" says Poehler, like an unintentional nod to her famous "Weekend Update" segment.

Poehler is not only a former cast member (2001 to 2008) and "Update" anchor, but she also co-founded the Upright Citizens Brigade, where young comics like Culhane learn and practice their comedy skills, so props to all the new cast for keeping it together, even when Poehler couldn't.

