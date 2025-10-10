6 Amy Poehler SNL Characters That Will Forever Be Iconic

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Revisit her time as an SNL cast member and "Weekend Update" anchor before she returns to host on October 11.

Rick! Rick! Amy Poehler's back to host Saturday Night Live on October 11, and we couldn't be more ready.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Poehler, a cast member from 2001 to 2008, was a force to be reckoned with at SNL, known for giving it her all even when she was nearly nine months pregnant. She played everything from loud children to talk show hosts to Michael Jackson, and she did it all with her special brand of joy and enthusiasm. Now, she's bringing that energy back to the show for its 50th birthday episode, which airs exactly 50 years after SNL premiered on October 11, 1975.

This will be Poehler's third time hosting. She first hosted on September 25, 2010, then co-hosted with Tina Fey on December 19, 2015 in Season 41. It's been nearly a decade since then, but she has made the occasional surprise appearance. Most recently, she popped up during "Weekend Update" on January 21, 2023 when Aubrey Plaza was hosting. Plaza reprised her Parks and Recreation role as April Ludgate while Poehler appeared as Leslie Knope.

Poehler was also a major part of SNL's 50th anniversary celebrations. She and Fey hosted a star-studded audience Q&A, and she revived the recurring sketch "Bronx Beat" with Maya Rudolph.

Whatever Poehler decides to revive on October 11, she's got a lot of memorable characters to choose from, and one of them has a secret: She only has one leg. Revisit a few of her beloved SNL characters, below.

Amy Poehler's most memorable SNL characters

Amy Poehler as Kaitlin, Jason Sudeikis as teacher during "4th Grade Science Fair" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 31 on October 8, 2005. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank

Kaitlin (2004-2007)

Kaitlin was a hyperactive little girl who drove her stepdad Rick (Horatio Sanz) crazy by talking at crazy speeds, running in circles, and yelling his name over and over and over again and asking him if she can do things like pierce her ears or have a sleepover.

Kaitlin and Rick appeared in seven sketches from 2004 to 2007, with Molly Shannon appearing in the final installment as Kaitlin's mom.

Amber, the One-Legged Hypoglycemic (2002-2010)

Amber was a reality TV contestant with one leg and a whole lot of problems. Her catchphrase was, "I just farted. Jealous?" and she thought she was hot stuff as a contestant on America's Next Top Model, The Bachelor, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, and the controversial 2004 makeover show The Swan.

Betty Caruso (2007-2025)

Poehler played one half of the Bronx housewife duo who hosted "Bronx Beat," a talk show that was mostly about Betty Caruso (Poehler) and Jodi Deitz (Maya Rudolph) complaining about everything and hitting on guests. Betty and Jodi were alive and well and celeb-obsessed when they returned for SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration.

Dakota Fanning (2007-2008)

As host of "The Dakota Fanning Show," Poehler played the child actress as a precociously intellectual tween who was unable to relate to any other children or most adults due to her academic and literary interests. That included her bandleader Reggie (Kenan Thompson), and anyone who liked Harry Potter or Family Guy. She doesn't even own a TV, obviously.

Sally Needler (2005-2006)

Poehler and Seth Meyers played the Needlers (originally the Harrisons), the couple that should be divorced. They showed their love by hurling deep-cutting insults that made everyone around them just sure they were headed for splitsville, but then ended every fight by getting it on. Poehler and Meyers' undeniable chemistry somehow makes these two nightmares not only bearable, but kind of lovable.

Amy Poehler played Hillary Clinton from 2003 to 2008, longer than any other cast member

Poehler played the presidential hopeful and eventual Secretary of State for five years. Alone, the impression was great. Alongside Tina Fey as Sarah Palin, it was magic. Poehler was also pregnant leading up to the 2008 election and gave birth to her first son on October 25, just days before Palin's defeat to Barack Obama and Joe Biden — and just one week after delivering an energetic rap performance on Palin's behalf.

Amy Poehler co-anchored "Weekend Update" from 2004 to 2008

In 2004, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler became the first female duo to anchor "Update." After Fey's departure in 2006, Seth Meyers joined Poehler at the desk for two joyful years of them yelling, "Really?!?" at dumb news.

Poehler has made brief appearances on "Update" in the years since, so maybe she'll make another when she hosts SNL on October 11, with Musical Guest Role Model.