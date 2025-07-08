Amy Poehler Searched Every Inch of Colin Farrell in SNL's "Airport Security Search"

Some people are too hot for airport security lines, and some other people probably shouldn't be TSA agents.

While the TSA's July 8 announcement that their shoe removal policy is (mostly) over is exciting news, the airport security line remains the last place most people want to be. Especially when the TSA agent's basically as thorough as Amy Poehler's character in Saturday Night Live's "Airport Security Search" sketch.

December 11, 2004, Host Colin Farrell played a holiday traveler. Already running late, he has the misfortune to meet an agent named Karen (Poehler) who takes her job both too seriously and not seriously enough.

"Here's what's gonna happen," she tells Farrell sternly. "I'm going to pat you down with my hands over your clothes. When I get to a sensitive area, I'm going to be using the back of my hand, only the back of my hand, back of my hand only. May I approach you at this time?"

"Yes, please," Farrell's character says. "I'm very late!"

Karen constantly explains that she's using the back of her hand to (slowly) check his arms, chest, back, and down from there. Eventually, she starts using the front of her hands, then asks Farrell to sit.

"For the love of Pete, I'm afraid I'm going to miss me flight," he says.

"And I'm afraid you're a security threat," Poehler's character says. "A sexy, charming security threat."

Eventually Karen's revealed as an imposter by the TSA boss (Season 20 cast member Rob Riggle). But even for the professionals, Farrell's character is simply too attractive to go through airport security without ... extensive screening.

Watch "Airport Security Search" from Season 30, Episode 7, above.

Amy Poehler and Colin Farrell during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 30, Episode 7 on December 11, 2004. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

SNL has mined a lot of humor from airplanes and airlines

In "The Boarding of Flight 314" from Season 39, Tina Fey and Taran Killam played gate agents calling out boarding groups like "X-Men First Class," "travelers with carry-ons that have no chance of fitting in the overhead compartment," and of course, "all farters."

The Boarding of Flight 314

Season 50 featured "Christmas Airport Parade," in which TSA agents Chartreuse Hamilton (Ego Nwodim) and Umberto (Bowen Yang) marvel at the various airport characters: "Woman who's saving her stinky meal for the flight," a "TSA employee who says the same thing 12 different ways," and the real Paul Rudd trying and failing to get into the Delta lounge.

Christmas Airport Parade

And who can forget "Total Bastard Airlines" from Season 19, which stars David Spade and Host Helen Hunt as flight attendants who live up to their airline's name by insulting their passengers and saying "Buh-bye!" as they deplane.

