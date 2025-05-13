AGT Winner is Gifted a New Car | In Partnership with Kia

AGT fans will soon have a chance to mingle with Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Terry Crews — here's how.

How to See the America’s Got Talent Judges as Holograms (DETAILS)

America’s Got Talent is kicking off the highly-anticipated premiere of Season 20 with a fun, immersive experience giving fans a chance to mingle with the Judges.

On Wednesday, May 14, NBC is partnering with Proto, the company behind the world’s first holographic communications platform, for America’s Got Talent’s first-ever hologram takeover at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

This season's Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, as well as Host Terry Crews, will all be “beamed” into “three life-size hologram units” at Rockefeller Center, allowing fans to take selfies and interact with the faces of America’s Got Talent.

What’s more, fans will also have a chance to have an “interactive” conversation with an AI-version of Mandel. Could you ask him about Chrissy Teigen taking over as the new Banker of Deal or No Deal Island? Or which Acts he deems worthy of a Golden Buzzer? The world is your oyster.

How to participate in America’s Got Talent’s hologram experience with Proto

To check out Proto’s hologram technology with America’s Got Talent, simply head over to 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City on Wednesday, May 14 any time between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. The experience will be located on The Rink level across from 5 Acres Restaurant.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET, you’ll also be able to see and have a real-time interaction with “live holograms” with the show’s stars, who will be beamed in from an undisclosed location.

When does America’s Got Talent Season 20 premiere? The milestone 20th season of America’s Got Talent premieres on Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The two-hour premiere episode will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Terry Crews appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Ahead of the premiere, Cowell said he’s “really excited to meet the Contestants,” who will grace the iconic stage this season. “Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life,” the veteran Judge and executive producer said.

“I want to thank every Contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show,” Cowell added. “And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special.”