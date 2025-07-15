Don’t miss one second of America's Got Talent this summer.

America’s Got Talent 2025 Schedule: When to Watch in July

The dog days of summer are officially here, which means one thing: It's time to cool off in the air conditioning with some America’s Got Talent.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The AGT Season 20 Auditions keep rolling on. As always, new episodes drop Tuesday nights at 8/7c exclusively on NBC — and are always available to stream on-demand the next day on Peacock.

Here are the essential dates every AGT fan should know for the rest of the month:

Tuesday, July 15: Auditions continue

The Auditions continue on July 15th's episode. There’s already been plenty of memorable Auditions so far in Season 20, and fans are looking forward to seeing which Acts top moments like these:

Tuesday, July 22: Golden Buzzers look-back

For years, the Golden Buzzer concept has been a game-changer in the AGT competition. In this special episode, AGT will look back at some of the greatest Golden Buzzers in the series’ history.

RELATED: The Birmingham Youth Choir's Joyful Audition Was One of AGT's Most Divine Moments Ever

(In case you need a refresher, here’s a list of every Golden Buzzer the Judges and Host Terry Crews have handed out so far in Season 20.)

Will any of your favorite Acts make the cut as one of the Greatest Golden Buzzers of all time? Tune in on July 22nd to find out.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Tries to Take Credit for Stardust's Golden Buzzer Comeback on AGT

Tuesday, July 29: Auditions continue

Watch Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara make more decisions during July 29th's episode. Who will make it through to the next round? Watch to find out!

Bay Melnick Virgolino auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What night is AGT on? New episodes of AGT Season 20 drop Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and they're available to stream the next day on Peacock.

What channel is AGT on? NBC has been the longtime home for all things AGT since the series’ debut in 2006. Nearly two decades later, AGT has 20 Seasons under its belt — even a few spinoffs, too.

How long are episodes of AGT? Most episodes of AGT run for two hours and pack in as much entertainment and jaw-dropping Acts as possible. The time flies by!

On Tuesdays at 8/7c, make sure you are tuned in to NBC to catch the latest incredible Auditions, Golden Buzzers, and epic Judge reactions that have made AGT must-see reality television over the years.