American Ninja Warrior's New Finals Format, Explained

A new epic, bracket-style tournament is redefining what it takes to become the next American Ninja Warrior Champion.

American Ninja Warrior is raising the stakes and fan heart rates with a game-changing twist to the National Finals that will have these Ninjas soaring through the course.

For the first time in the show's history, the Finals task Ninjas with competing in head-to-head races in a bracket-style tournament, marking a shift from the traditional four-stage format that's been seen in Vegas for years. Season 17 has already delivered plenty of surprises and intense competition, but the Finals promise the biggest shake-up yet. Instead of focusing solely on conquering the course with the best time, these top athletes now face each other in direct match-ups that demand speed, strategy, and staying cool under pressure. As veterans race newcomers and friends duke it out against friends, the thrills are non-stop as the Ninjas dig deep to dominate the bracket and become the Season 17 champion.

"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks..." Host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell."

What are the new rules for ANW's head-to-head Finals?

In a season that's celebrated the cherished staples of Ninja throughout the Qualifiers and Semifinals, the head-to-head Finals are ushering in a new era for Ninja Nation. To break it down: the Finals feature side-by-side races between Ninjas in a bracket-style tournament. Sixty gravity-defying Ninjas have qualified for the National Finals, who have all now been split into 15 groups of four based on their performances in the Semifinals round.

Throughout the four weeks of Finals, the Ninjas will compete in head-to-head races three times, once against each member in their group. The two Ninjas with the most wins, will progress in the epic tournament. The Ninja who manages to soar throughout each stage of the bracket will be crowned the Season 17 champion and earn the $250,000 grand prize.

Daniel Gil — former ANW champion and Season 17 competitor — weighed in on the new Finals format, telling NBC Insider, "It's no longer you versus the course, and 'Can you complete all the obstacles now?' It's 'Can you complete all the obstacles faster than your opponent?' And gosh, let me tell you, these teams are gunning for it."

Where to watch the American Ninja Warrior Season 17 National Finals

New episodes of ANW air Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock, the perfect place to stay caught up on the Season 17 Finals.

