American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Semifinals: Who Is Advancing from Week 1?

The high-flying Semifinalists are battling an even tougher course as the pressure builds on Season 17 of ANW.

Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior continues to be a white-knuckled watch as the first round of Semifinals kicked off on July 14.

From stomach-churning falls to euphoric buzzer slams, the gravity-defying lineup of Ninjas kept viewers on the edge of their seats during the Qualifiers, and the Semifinals continue to bring the heat. Along the way, we've caught up with cherished veterans and fresh-faced newcomers alike as they share their emotional Ninja Warrior journeys. The obstacles are bigger, the stakes are higher, and Ninja Nation can't wait to see who earns the honor of becoming one of the Season 17 finalists over the next three weeks.

"It's already been a history-making Season 17, celebrating Ninja's past, present, and future," ANW host Matt Iseman said at the top of the July 14 episode. "And tonight, we're taking it to the next level."

Below, read the results from the first week of Semifinals:

Who is advancing to the ANW Season 17 Finals? Semifinals Week 1 results

The Semifinals tasked Ninjas with conquering 10 grueling obstacles: the Quad Steps, Log Grip, Block Run, Spin Cycle, Battering Ram, Warped Wall, Salmon Ladder, Cannonball Alley, Doorknob Arch, and the Invisible Ladder.

Check out which Ninjas earned spots in the Finals after the first round of Semifinals, here:

Nacssa Garemore

Completed Course (2:52.60)

Isaiah Thomas

Completed Course (3:38.79)

Luke Dillon

Completed Course (4:03.95)

Kaden Forsha

Completed Course (4:05.85)

David Bergstrom-Wright

Completed Course (4:21.55)

Sam Folsom

Completed Course (4:30.18)

Daniel Gil

Completed Course (4:40.83)

Austin Baron

Completed Course (5:01.99)

Isabella Wakeham

Completed Course (8:16.73)

Elijah Browning

Invisible Ladder (2:27.22)

R.J. Roman

Invisible Ladder (2:30.41)

Enzo Wilson

Invisible Ladder (2:35.66)

Caleb Bergstrom

Invisible Ladder (2:36.84)

Kyle Soderman

Invisible Ladder (4:06.16)

Grant Kiningham

Invisible Ladder (4:14.84)

Bray Weinacker

Doorknob Arch (2:01.88)

Karsten Williams

Doorknob Arch (2:39.14)

Hunter Ogden

Cannonball Alley (1:54.79)

Jessie Graff

Cannonball Alley (3:44.77)

Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright

Cannonball Alley (4:35.58)

"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks," Iseman told NBC Insider. "This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past... We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

Don't miss the next two weeks of Semifinals by watching Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.