American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Semifinals: Everyone Advancing After Round 3
The final week of Semifinals revealed our Season 17 finalists, all dead-set on becoming the next champion.
After three action-packed weeks of Semifinals, a sky-flying lineup of Ninjas has emerged triumphant as Season 17 finalists on American Ninja Warrior.
The July 28 episode was a gripping watch as Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman weighed in on the third and final round of dead-set Ninjas as they took on the grueling Semifinals course. With ten obstacles and even higher stakes, these Ninjas have little room for error as they seek a spot in the coveted head-to-head Finals. From the heartwarming Ninja stories to the blood-pumping obstacles that stand in the athletes' way, Season 17 has kept Ninja Nation on the edge of their seats.
Read the results from the final week of Semifinals and check out a complete list of ANW's Season 17 finalists, below:
Who is advancing to the ANW Season 17 Finals? Semifinals Week 3 results
The final week of Season 17 ANW Semifinals tasked the Ninjas with tackling ten grueling obstacles: the Quad Steps, Lunatic Ledges, Log Runner, Crank It Up, V Formation, Warped Wall, Salmon Ladder, Corkscrew, The Dungeon, and Invisible Ladder.
Check out which Ninjas earned spots in the Finals after the third week of Semifinals, below:
Jay Lewis
Completed Course (3:54.99)
Jackson Erdos
Completed Course (4:01.20)
Ben Behrends
Completed Course (4:16.79)
Noah Meunier
Completed Course (4:23.09)
Josiah Pippel
Completed Course (4:31.01)
Matt D'Amico
Completed Course (5:17.25)
Amir Malik
Completed Course (5:27.91)
Jason Behrends
Completed Course (6:40.01)
James McGrath
Completed Course (6:47.70)
Joe Moravsky
Invisible Ladder (3:08.88)
Lucas Reale
Invisible Ladder (4:10.52)
Christian Hart
The Dungeon (3:48.21)
Jamie Rahn
The Dungeon (4:10.64)
Spencer Johnson
The Dungeon (4:15.93)
Luke Lowell-Liszanckie
The Dungeon (4:28.22)
Tate Becker
Corkscrew (2:47.89)
Deren Perez
Corkscrew (3:41.16)
Abby Clark
Corkscrew (4:59.07)
Kenzie Hughes
Corkscrew (5:02.92)
Rachel Degutz
Corkscrew (5:20.71)
Feast your eyes on the American Ninja Warrior Season 17 finalists
Now that the Semifinals have concluded, we have completed our list of Season 17 finalists. Sixty Ninjas will not compete in head-to-head Finals, where speed will be paramount to success in the new bracket-style tournament.
Find a list of the other Season 17 finalists from the first week and second week of the ANW Semifinals, below.
- Nacssa Garemore
- Isaiah Thomas
- Luke Dillon
- Kaden Forsha
- David Bergstrom-Wright
- Sam Folsom
- Daniel Gil
- Austin Baron
- Isabella Wakeham
- Elijah Browning
- R.J. Roman
- Enzo Wilson
- Caleb Bergstrom
- Kyle Soderman
- Grant Kiningham
- Bray Weinacker
- Karsten Williams
- Hunter Ogden
- Jessie Graff
- Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright
- Luke Beckstrand
- Kai Beckstrand
- Kaden Lebsack
- Evan Lavallee
- Hans Hertz
- Colt Elder
- Max Feinberg
- Ashton Myler
- Sean Bryan
- Taylor Greene
- Jonathan Godbout
- Donovan Metoyer
- Nick Coolridge
- Carter Ray
- Evan White
- Alex Nye
- Colton Skuster
- Paxton Myler
- Anabella Heinrichs
- Zhanique Lovett
"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," Iseman told NBC Insider. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."
Who will soar under pressure, and who will suffer a splashing end? Tune in for all four weeks of Season 17 Finals to find out who becomes this year's champion. New episodes of ANW air on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock, the perfect place to stay caught up on the Season 17 Finals and Ninja Warrior action.