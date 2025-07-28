American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Semifinals: Everyone Advancing After Round 3

The final week of Semifinals revealed our Season 17 finalists, all dead-set on becoming the next champion.

After three action-packed weeks of Semifinals, a sky-flying lineup of Ninjas has emerged triumphant as Season 17 finalists on American Ninja Warrior.

The July 28 episode was a gripping watch as Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman weighed in on the third and final round of dead-set Ninjas as they took on the grueling Semifinals course. With ten obstacles and even higher stakes, these Ninjas have little room for error as they seek a spot in the coveted head-to-head Finals. From the heartwarming Ninja stories to the blood-pumping obstacles that stand in the athletes' way, Season 17 has kept Ninja Nation on the edge of their seats.

Read the results from the final week of Semifinals and check out a complete list of ANW's Season 17 finalists, below:

Who is advancing to the ANW Season 17 Finals? Semifinals Week 3 results

The final week of Season 17 ANW Semifinals tasked the Ninjas with tackling ten grueling obstacles: the Quad Steps, Lunatic Ledges, Log Runner, Crank It Up, V Formation, Warped Wall, Salmon Ladder, Corkscrew, The Dungeon, and Invisible Ladder.

Check out which Ninjas earned spots in the Finals after the third week of Semifinals, below:

Jay Lewis

Completed Course (3:54.99)

Jackson Erdos

Completed Course (4:01.20)

Ben Behrends

Completed Course (4:16.79)

Noah Meunier

Completed Course (4:23.09)

Josiah Pippel

Completed Course (4:31.01)

Matt D'Amico

Completed Course (5:17.25)

Amir Malik

Completed Course (5:27.91)

Jason Behrends

Completed Course (6:40.01)

James McGrath

Completed Course (6:47.70)

Joe Moravsky

Invisible Ladder (3:08.88)

Lucas Reale

Invisible Ladder (4:10.52)

Christian Hart

The Dungeon (3:48.21)

Jamie Rahn

The Dungeon (4:10.64)

Spencer Johnson

The Dungeon (4:15.93)

Luke Lowell-Liszanckie

The Dungeon (4:28.22)

Tate Becker

Corkscrew (2:47.89)

Deren Perez

Corkscrew (3:41.16)

Abby Clark

Corkscrew (4:59.07)

Kenzie Hughes

Corkscrew (5:02.92)

Rachel Degutz

Corkscrew (5:20.71)

Feast your eyes on the American Ninja Warrior Season 17 finalists

Now that the Semifinals have concluded, we have completed our list of Season 17 finalists. Sixty Ninjas will not compete in head-to-head Finals, where speed will be paramount to success in the new bracket-style tournament.

Find a list of the other Season 17 finalists from the first week and second week of the ANW Semifinals, below.

Nacssa Garemore

Isaiah Thomas

Luke Dillon

Kaden Forsha

David Bergstrom-Wright

Sam Folsom

Daniel Gil

Austin Baron

Isabella Wakeham

Elijah Browning

R.J. Roman

Enzo Wilson

Caleb Bergstrom

Kyle Soderman

Grant Kiningham

Bray Weinacker

Karsten Williams

Hunter Ogden

Jessie Graff

Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright

Luke Beckstrand

Kai Beckstrand

Kaden Lebsack

Evan Lavallee

Hans Hertz

Colt Elder

Max Feinberg

Ashton Myler

Sean Bryan

Taylor Greene

Jonathan Godbout

Donovan Metoyer

Nick Coolridge

Carter Ray

Evan White

Alex Nye

Colton Skuster

Paxton Myler

Anabella Heinrichs

Zhanique Lovett

"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," Iseman told NBC Insider. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."

