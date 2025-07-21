American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Semifinals: Who Advances After July 21 Episode

American Ninja Warrior's Season 17 Semifinals continued on Monday, July 21 with more gravity-defying Ninjas.

With a bigger course and the stakes higher than ever, the Season 17 Ninjas have little room for error as they compete to earn a spot in the head-to-head Finals. Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman have been cheering the athletes on from the sidelines all season.

"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks," Iseman told NBC Insider ahead of the season. "This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past... We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell."

Below, read the results from the second week of Semifinals:

Who is advancing to the ANW Season 17 Finals? Semifinals Week 2 results

The second round of Semifinals brought a new lineup of Ninjas tasked with tackling 10 grueling obstacles: the Quad Steps, Fly Wheels, Log Runner, Spin Cycle, Ferris Wheel, Warped Wall, Salmon Ladder, Corkscrew, Doorknob Arch, and Invisible Ladder.

Check out which Ninjas earned spots in the Finals after the second week of ANW Semifinals, here:

Luke Beckstrand

Completed Course (3:12.00)

Kai Beckstrand

Completed Course (3:45.62)

Kaden Lebsack

Completed Course (3:55.47)

Evan Lavallee

Completed Course (4:30.83)

Hans Hertz

Completed Course (4:53.98)

Colt Elder

Completed Course (5:00.11)

Max Feinberg

Completed Course (5:16.74)

Ashton Myler

Completed Course (5:26.50)

Sean Bryan

Completed Course (5:34.23)

Taylor Greene

Completed Course (6:52.77)

Jonathan Godbout

Invisible Ladder (3:55.23)

Donovan Metoyer

Invisible Ladder (4:09.47)

Nick Coolridge

Invisible Ladder (5:10.12)

Carter Ray

Invisible Ladder (5:25.22)

Evan White

Doorknob Arch (3:21.39)

Alex Nye

Doorknob Arch (4:14.95)

Colton Skuster

Corkscrew (1:39.76)

Paxton Myler

Corkscrew (3:00.16)

Anabella Heinrichs

Corkscrew (3:32.32)

Zhanique Lovett

Corkscrew (4:52.77)

"I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this," Iseman told NBC Insider about hosting Season 17. "Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."

New episodes of American Ninja Warrior Season 17 air Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. If you miss the live broadcast, episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.