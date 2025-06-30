American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers: Who Is Advancing from Week 5?

Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior continued to bring the heat with the fifth round of Qualifiers on June 30.

The gravity-defying lineup of veteran and fresh-faced Ninjas have been crushing the competition in hopes of earning a spot in the Season 17 Semifinals. It's been an explosive watch for Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman, who have been weighing in on all the runs. From buzzer slams to stomach-churning slip-ups, Season 17 has been in no shortage of thrills.

"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past..." Iseman told NBC Insider. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

Below, read the results of Week 5's Qualifiers:

Which Week 5 Ninjas are advancing to the ANW Season 17 Semifinals?

Brittney Durant on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The fifth week of Qualifiers tasked Ninjas with conquering the Quad Steps, Fly Wheels, Log Runner, Spin Cycle, and Ferris Wheel obstacles, concluding with the Warped Wall. Learn which Ninjas earned spots in the Semifinals from the fifth round of Qualifiers, here:

Kai Beckstrand

Completed Course (0:52.90)

Luke Beckstrand

Completed Course (0:54.92)

Sean Bryan

Completed Course (0:56.55)

Hans Hertz

Completed Course (1:11.59)

Evan White

Completed Course (1:16.65)

Max Feinberg

Completed Course (1:22.19)

Alex Nye

Completed Course (1:44.81)

Andreas Johnson

Completed Course (1:59.79)

Carter Ray

Completed Course (1:59.81)

Taylor Greene

Completed Course (2:29.31)

Nick Coolridge on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Nicholas Coolridge

Completed Course (3:04.43)

Brian Kretsch

Completed Course (3:21.64)

Mady Howard

Completed Course (3:32.95)

Zhanique Lovett

Completed Course (3:58.76)

Davyon Hancox

Ferris Wheel (1:11.84)

Brittney Durant

Ferris Wheel (1:22.05)

Glenn Davis

Ferris Wheel (1:39.09)

Landon Nagao

Ferris Wheel (1:51.73)

Clayton Reeves

Ferris Wheel (1:53.12)

Daniella Blanchard

Log Runner (0:30.48)

Arnold Hernandez on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"You've got guys and girls from all across the U.S., all here in one place, battling it out on the world's toughest obstacle courses, and it is just a community and an event like no other," ANW icon Daniel Gil told NBC Insider after hitting his 30th buzzer this season. "You can really feel the energy while watching the show. I think that's part of the draw and the entertaining side of it."

