American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers: Who Is Advancing from Week 5?
The American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers have been action-packed so far.
Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior continued to bring the heat with the fifth round of Qualifiers on June 30.
The gravity-defying lineup of veteran and fresh-faced Ninjas have been crushing the competition in hopes of earning a spot in the Season 17 Semifinals. It's been an explosive watch for Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman, who have been weighing in on all the runs. From buzzer slams to stomach-churning slip-ups, Season 17 has been in no shortage of thrills.
"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past..." Iseman told NBC Insider. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."
RELATED: Why David Campbell Has Competed in Every Season of American Ninja Warrior
Below, read the results of Week 5's Qualifiers:
Which Week 5 Ninjas are advancing to the ANW Season 17 Semifinals?
The fifth week of Qualifiers tasked Ninjas with conquering the Quad Steps, Fly Wheels, Log Runner, Spin Cycle, and Ferris Wheel obstacles, concluding with the Warped Wall. Learn which Ninjas earned spots in the Semifinals from the fifth round of Qualifiers, here:
Kai Beckstrand
Completed Course (0:52.90)
Luke Beckstrand
Completed Course (0:54.92)
Sean Bryan
Completed Course (0:56.55)
Hans Hertz
Completed Course (1:11.59)
Evan White
Completed Course (1:16.65)
Max Feinberg
Completed Course (1:22.19)
Alex Nye
Completed Course (1:44.81)
Andreas Johnson
Completed Course (1:59.79)
Carter Ray
Completed Course (1:59.81)
Taylor Greene
Completed Course (2:29.31)
Nicholas Coolridge
Completed Course (3:04.43)
Brian Kretsch
Completed Course (3:21.64)
Mady Howard
Completed Course (3:32.95)
Zhanique Lovett
Completed Course (3:58.76)
Davyon Hancox
Ferris Wheel (1:11.84)
Brittney Durant
Ferris Wheel (1:22.05)
Glenn Davis
Ferris Wheel (1:39.09)
Landon Nagao
Ferris Wheel (1:51.73)
Clayton Reeves
Ferris Wheel (1:53.12)
Daniella Blanchard
Log Runner (0:30.48)
"You've got guys and girls from all across the U.S., all here in one place, battling it out on the world's toughest obstacle courses, and it is just a community and an event like no other," ANW icon Daniel Gil told NBC Insider after hitting his 30th buzzer this season. "You can really feel the energy while watching the show. I think that's part of the draw and the entertaining side of it."
RELATED: American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers: Who Advanced from Week 4?
Watch American Ninja Warrior on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.