American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers: Who Is Advancing from Week 3?

"The season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments," Matt Iseman told NBC Insider.

From the jaw-dropping obstacle course to the gravity-defying Ninjas that take our breath away, Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior heated up with its third round of Qualifiers on June 16.

Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila have been delighted for fans to see Season 17, which has featured several delightful nods to retro obstacles. It's a season all about celebrating the old and new of American Ninja Warrior, and based on the thrilling Qualifiers' results, we're in for an action-packed rest of the season.

"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks," Iseman said. " This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past... We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

Which Ninjas are advancing to the ANW Season 17 Semifinals?

Philip Scott on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 3. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Check out which Ninjas secured spots in the Semifinals from the third round of Qualifiers, here:

Josiah Pippel

Completed Course (1:02.67)

Jackson Erdos

Completed Course (1:07.18)

Jay Lewis

Completed Course (1:09.78)

Ethan Gardulski

Completed Course (1:23.18)

Ramcis Valdez

Completed Course (1:33.98)

James McGrath

Completed Course (1:34.28)

Tate Becker

Completed Course (2:19.70)

Philip Scott

Completed Course (2:31.16)

Jason Behrends

Completed Course (2:41.16)

Johnny Brown

V Formation (0:56.68)

Christian Hart

V Formation (1:14.82)

Spencer Johnson

V Formation (1:19.55)

Barry Boyd

V Formation (1:19.96)

Addy Herman

V Formation (1:24.08)

Emily Gardiner

V Formation (1:29.40)

Ryan Stratis

V Formation (1:35.70)

Caleb Vaughn

V Formation (1:44.44)

Taylor Amann

Crank It Up (1:15.64)

Casey Rothschild

Log Runner (0:26.84)

Kenzie Hughes

Log Runner (0:28.40)

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics..." Gbajabiamila told NBC Insider. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born!"

