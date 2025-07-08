American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers: Who Is Advancing from Week 6?

Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior has been an action-packed competition, and as the Qualifiers conclude on July 7, all eyes are on the Ninjas to see who will round out the Semifinals roster.

From seasoned veterans to fresh-faced newcomers, the Season 17 Ninjas have been flying through these obstacles with mind-boggling skill, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. With retro obstacles making their return to the course and new format changes in store for the Finals, Season 17 has been shaking up the competition as Ninja Nation celebrates the old and the new. ANW fans won't want to miss it, especially as we get closer to finding out which Ninja will emerge as this season's champion.

"You've got guys and girls from all across the U.S., all here in one place, battling it out on the world's toughest obstacle courses, and it is just a community and an event like no other," ANW icon Daniel Gil told NBC Insider after hitting his 30th buzzer this season. "You can really feel the energy while watching the show. I think that's part of the draw and the entertaining side of it."

Below, read the results from the Week 6 Qualifiers:

Which Week 6 Ninjas are advancing to the ANW Season 17 Semifinals?

Olivia Keyes on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Round 6 Ninjas faced the Quad Steps, Lunatic Ledges, Log Runner, Crank It Up, and V Formation obstacles before closing out the Qualifiers with the mind-boggling Warped Wall. Learn which Ninjas earned spots in the Semifinals from the final round of Qualifiers, here:

Noah Meunier

Completed Course (1:02.43)

Joe Moravsky

Completed Course (1:03.17)

Xavier Dantzler

Completed Course (1:10.35)

Matt D'Amico

Completed Course (1:30.11)

Ben Behrends

Completed Course (1:40.24)

Lucas Reale

Completed Course (1:55.92)

Amir Malik

Completed Course (1:59.09)

Xavier Dantzler on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Bob Reese

Completed Course (2:20.84)

Deren Perez

Completed Course (2:45.65)

Sebastian Ramos

Completed Course (2:46.36)

Jamie Rahn

Completed Course (2:56.00)

Luke Lowell-Liszanckie

Completed Course (3:14.44)

Abby Clark

Completed Course (4:24.40)

Brandon Griffin

V Formation (1:19.73)

Travis Nguyen

V Formation (1:28.73)

Brandon Singletary

V Formation (1:31.09)

Rachel Degutz

V Formation (1:52.57)

Allyssa Beird

Crank It Up (0:56.61)

Yari Breunig on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Olivia Keyes

Log Runner (0:25.88)

Corine Capriotti

Log Runner (0:30.16)

"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past..." Iseman told NBC Insider. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

