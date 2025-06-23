American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers: Who Is Advancing from Week 4?

No More FOMO for Joy Wolf As She Tackles Her First Run | American Ninja Warrior | NBC

"[Ninja Warrior] is just a community and an event like no other," ANW icon Daniel Gil told NBC Insider.

From heartwarming stories of triumph to adrenaline-filled buzzer slams, Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior continued to deliver the thrills during its fourth week of Qualifiers on June 23.

The Season 17 Ninjas are giving everything they've got in hopes of securing positions in the Semifinals, facing both new and nostalgic-inducing obstacles along the way. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila have been impressed with the Season 17 grit as both new and veteran Ninjas soar through Qualifiers. But who will emerge as this season's champion?

"You've got guys and girls from all across the U.S., all here in one place, battling it out on the world's toughest obstacle courses, and it is just a community and an event like no other," ANW icon Daniel Gil told NBC Insider after hitting his 30th buzzer during his Season 17 Qualifiers run. "You can really feel the energy while watching the show. I think that's part of the draw and the entertaining side of it."

Which Week 4 Ninjas are advancing to the ANW Season 17 Semifinals?

Isaiah Thomas on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

During the fourth week of Qualifiers, Ninjas faced the Quad Steps, Log Grip, Block Run, Spin Cycle, and Battering Ram obstacles, concluding with the Warped Wall. Check out which Ninjas secured positions in the Semifinals from the fourth round of Qualifiers, here:

Isaiah Thomas

Completed Course (0.42.42)

Nacssa Garemore

Completed Course (0:46.99)

Sam Folsom

Completed Course (0:47.41)

Enzo Wilson

Completed Course (0:50.31)

Caleb Bergstrom

Completed Course (0:50.70)

R.J. Roman

Completed Course (0:57.36)

Kyle Soderman

Completed Course (1:07.27)

Kaden Forsha

Completed Course (1:10.10)

Karsten Williams

Completed Course (1:17.47)

Hunter Ogden

Completed Course (1:32.30)

Glenn Albright on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Glenn Albright

Completed Course (2:01.24)

Kyle McCreight

Completed Course (2:10.65)

Isabella Wakeham

Completed Course (2:11.76)

Steven Bachta

Completed Course (2:42.29)

Todd Bourgeois

Battering Ram (0:41.97)

Aidan Gonzales

Battering Ram (0:55.14)

Grace Gordon

Battering Ram (0:55.60)

Karen Potts on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Karen Potts

Battering Ram (0:59.33)

Jaleesa Himka

Battering Ram (1:10.36)

Jess Wombles

Battering Ram (1:23.58)

"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past..." Iseman told NBC Insider ahead of the season. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

Watch Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.