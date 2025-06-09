American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers: Who Is Advancing from Week 2?

"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past," host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider.

The Season 17 Qualifiers of American Ninja Warrior continue June 9 as a second round of Ninjas take the stage in hopes of becoming the next champion.

How to Watch Watch American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Filmed for the first time entirely in Las Vegas, the show's energy has been electric as the Season 17 Ninjas give everything they got. From retro obstacles making their return this season to a mix of both seasoned veterans and rookie Ninjas competing, Season 17 is jam-packed with action.

RELATED: Everything to Know About American Ninja Warrior Season 17

"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics..." Host Akbar Gbajabiamila told NBC Insider. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born!"

Colt Elder on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Which Ninjas are advancing to the ANW Season 17 Semifinals?

Check out which Ninjas secured spots in the Semifinals from the second round of Qualifiers, here:

Colton Skuster

Completed Course (0:52.08)

Evan Lavallee

Completed Course (0:54.12)

Colt Elder

Completed Course (1:01.19)

Kaden Lebsack

Completed Course (1:02.31)

Donovan Metoyer

Completed Course (1:06.26)

Ashton Myler

Completed Course (1:11.87)

Jonathan Godbout

Completed Course (1:50.83)

David Campbell

Completed Course (2:16.55)

Anabella Heinrichs

Completed Course (2:34.74)

Paxton Myler

Completed Course (2:37.28)

Tyler Rizzo

Completed Course (3:48.28)

Katie Bone

Completed Course (4:00.81)

Megan Rowe

Completed Course (4:51.03)

Violet Kepo'o

Warped Wall (2:04.21)

Xzavian Ochoa

Ferris Wheel (0:51.14)

Talan Yorn

Ferris Wheel (0:59.71)

Baylee Beckstrand

Ferris Wheel (1:17.30)

Trent Lintzen

Ferris Wheel (1:19.45)

Forest Strick

Ferris Wheel (1:27.22)

Anna McArthur

Ferris Wheel (1:50.58)

"These talented athletes were doing things they didn't even know they could do because that's what they had to do — because they were being pushed by another great athlete to their absolute limit," Matt Iseman told NBC Insider about what to expect from Season 17, particularly the bracket-style National Finals. "And I think that's when you see greatness emerge... It kind of feels like March Madness, where with any race, anything can happen. And we saw some upsets that you never would have predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell."

RELATED: The Biggest Changes to American Ninja Warrior for Season 17

Watch Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.