American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers: Who Is Advancing from Week 1?
"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past," host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider.
Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior is here, kicking off with the first week of Qualifiers.
ANW is back with even more jaw-dropping athleticism, shocking obstacle twists, and a fierce lineup of returning veterans and incoming Ninjas ready to take on one of the most famous obstacle courses in the world. As always, the action starts right out of the gate with a series of Qualifier rounds. This is the heart-pounding first stage where hopeful Ninjas put their speed, strength, and focus to the ultimate test in hopes of advancing to the Semifinals. Filmed for the first time entirely in Las Vegas, Season 17 is respecting its roots by bringing back some nostalgic early-season obstacles.
RELATED: Everything to Know About American Ninja Warrior Season 17
"True Ninja Warrior fans are really gonna appreciate how we went back to the basics..." Host Akbar Gbajabiamila told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 17 premiere. "You're gonna see a lot of the iconic obstacles of the past make their return. And it's a really cool thing because some of these Ninjas who are competing, they have never competed on these obstacles 'cause they weren't even born!"
Which Ninjas are advancing to the ANW Season 17 Semifinals?
Week 1 of Qualifiers was an action-packed race. Season 17's lineup faced returning obstacles and brand-new challenges on the course.
Here's what was featured: Quad Steps, Log Grip, Block Run, Spin Cycle, Battering Ram, and the towering Warped Wall. But who completed the course, and which Ninjas landed in the water?
Check out which Ninjas secured spots in the Semifinals from the first round of Qualifiers, here:
Elijah Browning
Completed Course (0:50.75)
Daniel Gil
Completed Course (0:51.89)
Bray Weinacker
Completed Course (0:55.23)
Luke Dillon
Completed Course (1:05.59)
David Bergstrom-Wright
Completed Course (1:09.44)
Owen Dyer
Completed Course (1:25.78)
Grant Kiningham
Completed Course (1:36.65)
Joseph Rouse
Completed Course (1:46.71)
Austin Baron
Completed Course (1:47.95)
Darion Bennett
Completed Course (2:25.99)
William Brown
Completed Course (2:31.80)
Jessie Graff
Completed Course (2:47.47)
DC Banks
Battering Ram (1:02.14)
Emma Pereyra
Battering Ram (1:04.57)
Isaiah Wakeham
Battering Ram (1:10.24)
Leo Heuring
Battering Ram (1:13.03)
Caitlyn Bergstrom-Wright
Battering Ram (1:13.03)
Cicilia Bogle
Battering Ram (1:21.45)
Avery Glantz
Battering Ram (1:26.60)
Tiana Webberley
Battering Ram (1:26.92)
Season 17 of ANW is bringing classic obstacles "back to the future"
ANW Hosts Matt Iseman and Gbajabiamila are thrilled to return to the sidelines, weighing in on Season 17's powerhouse lineup. From the retro obstacles returning to the course to the bracket system in place for the Finals, Season 17 brings a delightful mix of old and new.
"This season is really looking at the future of Ninja but also celebrating the past..." Iseman told NBC Insider while giving a sneak peek of what's ahead. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."
RELATED: Your 1st Look at American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Is Here (EXCLUSIVE)
Iseman added, "I am so grateful for the fans and for the athletes whose passion makes it possible for us to get to do this. Because Akbar and I, we always feel like we've got the best seats in the house for one of the best sporting events in the world."
Watch Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.