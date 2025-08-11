American Ninja Warrior 2025 Finals Results, Season 17: Week 2 (August 11)
You don't want to miss a moment of ANW's Season 17 Finals.
The American Ninja Warrior Season 17 National Finals continued on August 11, and as the head-to-head races unfold, fans are on the edge of their seats.
The new, bracket-style tournament has put these Ninjas to the test as they not only conquer mind-boggling obstacles but also beat out their competition. As Coaches battle apprentices, family members duke it out against their loved ones, and seasoned veterans face passionate newcomers, these Ninjas are sweating thanks to the sky-high stakes. Sixty qualifying Ninjas have been split into groups for the races, which determine who continues on in the tournament.
Ahead of the season, ANW Co-Host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider that the head-to-head races raise the stakes even further, encouraging the Ninjas to "push each other" to the limit.
"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks..." Iseman said. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."
American Ninja Warrior Season 17 National Finals Week 2 results
Check out the top Ninjas from the second round of Season 17 Finals, below:
Hans Hertz
Completed Course (0:59.88)
Josiah Pippel
Completed Course (1:05.31)
Noah Meunier
Completed Course (1:06.50)
Jackson Erdos
Completed Course (1:07.68)
Kaden Lebsack
Completed Course (1:09.43)
Evan White
Completed Course (1:12.60)
Matt D'Amico
Completed Course (1:13.15)
Evan Lavallee
Completed Course (1:13.64)
Amir Malik
Completed Course (1:14.34)
Caleb Bergstrom
Completed Course (1:14.57)
Daniel Gil
Completed Course (1:14.79)
Luke Dillon
Completed Course (1:27.14)
Christian Hart
Completed Course (1:45.63)
Austin Baron
Completed Course (1:52.75)
Sam Folsom
Completed Course (1:05.02)
Amid the exciting Finals format changes, former Ninja Warrior champion and Season 17 finalist Daniel Gil told NBC Insider, "It's no longer you versus the course, and 'Can you complete all the obstacles now?' It's 'Can you complete all the obstacles faster than your opponent?' And gosh, let me tell you, these teams are gunning for it."
"The pressure is real in week three of the Finals," Iseman cautioned fans at the end of the August 11 episode. Tune in to the Season 17 National Finals by watching American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.