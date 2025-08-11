American Ninja Warrior 2025 Finals Results, Season 17: Week 2 (August 11)

Both Ninjas Finish But Only One Comes Out On Top | American Ninja Warrior | NBC

The American Ninja Warrior Season 17 National Finals continued on August 11, and as the head-to-head races unfold, fans are on the edge of their seats.

The new, bracket-style tournament has put these Ninjas to the test as they not only conquer mind-boggling obstacles but also beat out their competition. As Coaches battle apprentices, family members duke it out against their loved ones, and seasoned veterans face passionate newcomers, these Ninjas are sweating thanks to the sky-high stakes. Sixty qualifying Ninjas have been split into groups for the races, which determine who continues on in the tournament.

Ahead of the season, ANW Co-Host Matt Iseman told NBC Insider that the head-to-head races raise the stakes even further, encouraging the Ninjas to "push each other" to the limit.

"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks..." Iseman said. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

American Ninja Warrior Season 17 National Finals Week 2 results

Sam Folsom and Hans Hertz on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 11. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Check out the top Ninjas from the second round of Season 17 Finals, below:

Hans Hertz

Completed Course (0:59.88)

Josiah Pippel

Completed Course (1:05.31)

Noah Meunier

Completed Course (1:06.50)

Jackson Erdos

Completed Course (1:07.68)

Kaden Lebsack

Completed Course (1:09.43)

Evan White

Completed Course (1:12.60)

Matt D'Amico

Completed Course (1:13.15)

Evan Lavallee

Completed Course (1:13.64)

Daniel Gil and Karsten Williams on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 11. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Amir Malik

Completed Course (1:14.34)

Caleb Bergstrom

Completed Course (1:14.57)

Daniel Gil

Completed Course (1:14.79)

Luke Dillon

Completed Course (1:27.14)

Christian Hart

Completed Course (1:45.63)

Austin Baron

Completed Course (1:52.75)

Sam Folsom

Completed Course (1:05.02)

Bray Weinacker and Evan White on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 11. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Amid the exciting Finals format changes, former Ninja Warrior champion and Season 17 finalist Daniel Gil told NBC Insider, "It's no longer you versus the course, and 'Can you complete all the obstacles now?' It's 'Can you complete all the obstacles faster than your opponent?' And gosh, let me tell you, these teams are gunning for it."

"The pressure is real in week three of the Finals," Iseman cautioned fans at the end of the August 11 episode. Tune in to the Season 17 National Finals by watching American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.