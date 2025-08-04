American Ninja Warrior 2025 Finals Results, Season 17: Week 1 (August 4)

The finish line is in sight as the American Ninja Warrior Season 17 National Finals kicked off on August 4.

The energy is high and the stakes are even higher as some of the season's top athletes compete in thrilling side-by-side races in a new bracket-style Finals. Sixty gravity-defying Ninjas qualified as finalists; they've been split into 15 groups of four based on their Semifinals performance. For the next four weeks, they'll duke it out against their fellow Ninjas in a series of head-to-head races, one against each member in their group.

Daniel Gil, former Ninja Warrior champion and Season 17 finalist, says that with the competition's new Finals format, the need for speed is crucial. "It's no longer you versus the course, and 'Can you complete all the obstacles now?' It's 'Can you complete all the obstacles faster than your opponent?' And gosh, let me tell you, these teams are gunning for it," Gil told NBC Insider.

American Ninja Warrior Season 17 National Finals results

Luke Beckstrand and Elijah Browning on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 10. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Check out the top Ninjas from the first round of Season 17 Finals, below:

Kai Beckstrand

Completed Course (0:44.09)

Isaiah Thomas

Completed Course (0:44.17)

Jay Lewis

Completed Course (0:46.08)

Kaden Forsha

Completed Course (0:54.20)

Luke Beckstrand

Completed Course (0:54.40)

Enzo Wilson

Completed Course (0:55.28)

Max Feinberg

Completed Course (0:57.26)

David Bergstrom-Wright

Completed Course (0:57.89)

Nacssa Garemore

Completed Course (0:58.21)

Elijah Browning

Completed Course (0:58.76)

Ben Behrends

Completed Course (1:01.66)

Jason Behrends

Completed Course (1:19.49)

Joe Moravsky

Completed Course (1:28.46)

Grant Kiningham

Completed Course (1:56.75)

Taylor Greene

Completed Course (2:26.55)

Isabella Wakeham

Completed Course (4:56.09)

R.J. Roman

Completed Course (0:54.46)

Kenzie Hughes and Jackson Erdos on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 10. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

ANW Co-Host Matt Iseman couldn't be more thrilled with the adrenaline-fueled head-to-head races, which have encouraged the Ninjas to take "bigger risks."

"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks..." Iseman told NBC Insider. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."

