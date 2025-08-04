American Ninja Warrior 2025 Finals Results, Season 17: Week 1 (August 4)
You don't want to miss a moment of ANW's Season 17 Finals.
The finish line is in sight as the American Ninja Warrior Season 17 National Finals kicked off on August 4.
The energy is high and the stakes are even higher as some of the season's top athletes compete in thrilling side-by-side races in a new bracket-style Finals. Sixty gravity-defying Ninjas qualified as finalists; they've been split into 15 groups of four based on their Semifinals performance. For the next four weeks, they'll duke it out against their fellow Ninjas in a series of head-to-head races, one against each member in their group.
Daniel Gil, former Ninja Warrior champion and Season 17 finalist, says that with the competition's new Finals format, the need for speed is crucial. "It's no longer you versus the course, and 'Can you complete all the obstacles now?' It's 'Can you complete all the obstacles faster than your opponent?' And gosh, let me tell you, these teams are gunning for it," Gil told NBC Insider.
American Ninja Warrior Season 17 National Finals results
Check out the top Ninjas from the first round of Season 17 Finals, below:
Kai Beckstrand
Completed Course (0:44.09)
Isaiah Thomas
Completed Course (0:44.17)
Jay Lewis
Completed Course (0:46.08)
Kaden Forsha
Completed Course (0:54.20)
Luke Beckstrand
Completed Course (0:54.40)
Enzo Wilson
Completed Course (0:55.28)
Max Feinberg
Completed Course (0:57.26)
David Bergstrom-Wright
Completed Course (0:57.89)
Nacssa Garemore
Completed Course (0:58.21)
Elijah Browning
Completed Course (0:58.76)
Ben Behrends
Completed Course (1:01.66)
Jason Behrends
Completed Course (1:19.49)
Joe Moravsky
Completed Course (1:28.46)
Grant Kiningham
Completed Course (1:56.75)
Taylor Greene
Completed Course (2:26.55)
Isabella Wakeham
Completed Course (4:56.09)
R.J. Roman
Completed Course (0:54.46)
ANW Co-Host Matt Iseman couldn't be more thrilled with the adrenaline-fueled head-to-head races, which have encouraged the Ninjas to take "bigger risks."
"These athletes push each other to be more aggressive, to be more athletic, to take bigger risks..." Iseman told NBC Insider. "We saw some upsets that you never would've predicted in a million years. And then we saw redemptions that just made your heart swell. So the season was filled with so many highlights and so many incredible moments."
