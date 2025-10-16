Why Amanda Rollins Returned to Benson’s Squad on Law & Order: SVU (RECAP)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The seasoned NYPD Sergeant is shifting her talents to her old post, and Benson couldn't be happier.

It's official! Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan-favorite Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is back with the elite squad.

After closing cases with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for 12 years, Rollins left the Manhattan SVU in Season 24, leaving the NYPD to accept a criminology teaching position at Fordham, where she could still pop in to visit Benson and her husband, A.D.A. Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino), quite easily. After growing bored of teaching — and jumping at any opportunity to consult on cases with her former squad mates — Rollins realized teaching wasn't her calling. After leaving Fordham and taking some time to reflect, Rollins accepted that she missed the thrill of chasing perps and returned to the NYPD as the Sergeant of the Intelligence Unit in Season 26 of SVU.

Rollins' intel unit has teamed up with Benson's SVU on several occasions, but viewers learned in Season 27's "Clickbait" that Rollins' career path has taken another twist — and it's brought her right back to the start of it all. Here's why Rollins returned to Benson's squad on SVU:

Benson was shocked to learn that Amanda Rollins had left the Intelligence Unit

SVU's October 16 episode kicked off with Benson entertaining her new boss' request for a check-in, enjoying a nice dinner with Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni). During their catch-up, Tynan brought up her ongoing offer to promote Benson to Deputy SVU Chief, a pencil-pushing gig that Benson has no interest in.

After settling that matter, Tynan brought up Benson's longtime squad member, Amanda Rollins. At the mention of her dear friend, Benson grew confused.

"Well, you're down another detective with Velasco leaving," Tynan explained. "Would you be interested in reacquiring Rollins?"

Benson was mystified, suspicious that Tynan was pulling some power play. Sure, Benson needed to recruit a detective, but wasn't Rollins happy at the helm of the Manhattan Intelligence Unit?

"I didn't know that she was looking for a move," Benson confessed.

"My sources say she's shopping around," Tynan shrugged, noticing Benson's growing paranoia. "Captain, I'm not trying to play you."

"Sure, you are," Benson said.

"If anything, at most, I'm trying to get you to like me," Tynan assured her. "I know you take care of your people. And they're certainly loyal to you. I see no downside to shifting her back to SVU. Do you?"

Rollins returned to the SVU after her unit was overhauled

After wrapping up an intense investigation and guiding her recruit, Detective Jake Griffin (Corey Cott), through some of the harrowing aspects of the SVU beat, Rollins surprised Benson and the detectives at the 16th Precinct. As the squad headed out for drinks, Benson was keen to catch up with Rollins.

"I am sorry for the radio silence," Rollins told Benson. "I've been weighing my options."

"So Tynan is not messing with me?" Benson asked. "You're actually leaving Intelligence?"

"Well, she overhauled it beyond recognition," Rollins explained, adding that Tynan moved Rollins' commanding officer to the Bronx and shifted the entire squad around. Rollins had warned Benson about Tynan's affinity for reform; she just hadn't expected her job to be so impacted.

"You called it, she changed everything," Benson shrugged, changing the subject. "Amanda, I don't have to tell you that there's always a spot here for you."

"You know I'd love to come back here, but playing a pawn in whatever game Tynan is playing with you?" Rollins said. "It doesn't sit right."

After Benson asked Rollins what her other options were, it was clear Rollins had reached a standstill. The Intelligence Unit was off the table, and she could go back to teaching, but she hadn't found happiness there.

"Look, is this an offer that's gonna bite me in the a-- down the line? Probably. I mean, she's after something, I just don't know what," Benson explained. "But personally, it sure would be nice to have somebody in here that I could trust."

"Unlike Griffin?" Rollins asked, suspicious of the new squadmate settling in at the precinct.

"He’s fine," Benson said with acquiescence. "You know, he might even be here for the right reasons. I don't know, but he's ambitious, which could be worse."

Rollins gave Benson a knowing look, having worked with dozens of SVU detectives throughout the years.

"Well, I guess I'll be keeping a close eye on him around here," Rollins said with a smirk. "See you in the morning, boss."

Benson smiled as Rollins left the squad room, happy to have one of her most cherished investigators pack at the SVU post.

Don't miss out on Rollins and Benson's future team-ups by watching Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.