Allan Havey Had a Role on The Office Before Playing The Paper's CEO Marv Putnam

The comedian who plays the quirky boss has been a regular in the NYC comedy scene since the 1980s, and you've definitely seen him onscreen over the years.

Is Marv Putnam the most reasonable boss on TV?

The Paper introduced its corporate CEO in the first episode, and his arc peaks in Episode 7, "I Love You." The Enervate CEO played by Allan Havey made his way up the stairs to get to know his employees in a whole new way. Sure, he only did that because his office was being painted, but it led to some interesting revelations.

First of all, Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) has some serious daddy issues. Second of all, no one should have to read their obituary while they are alive. And third, Marv is definitely in love with his secretary — and his brother's wife — Anne.

When Ned accidentally said "I love you" to Marv (after Marv said it first), the Toledo Truth Teller EIC went into a full breakdown, acting as if Marv was his own father who he desperately had to impress. Marv handled it calmly (maybe more calmly than Ned deserved) ,and eventually sat the man down to explain to him that if he were to shut down the paper, it wouldn't be because of Ned's unhinged behavior. It would because the paper stopped making money, which, fair.

Allan Havey played Henry Bruegger in two episodes of The Office

Fans of The Office might recognize Havey, as the actor appeared in two memorable episodes in Season 9 as one of Dwight Schrute's (Rainn Wilson) farm foes. In "The Farm" and "Promos," he played Henry Bruegger, father of Esther Bruegger and her many siblings. In "The Farm," they popped by the funeral of Dwight's aunt on their way into town and paid tribute to her in the only way appropriate: with facts.

"Shirley, at 1600 acres, you had the largest farm in the area," Henry Bruegger said. "Sharing borders with six other farms, including my own farm, and your nephew Dwight's."

In "Promos," while the entire staff was freaking out over "secret footage" in the promos for the documentary, Dwight was deciding whether or not to co-lease a tractor with Mr. Bruegger in exchange for dating his daughter.

Eventually, he realized Mr. Bruegger was scamming him, and the farmer was never seen again.

Allan Havey attends the "EcoLuxe Pre-Awards Party" on September 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alison Buck/WireImage

Allan Havey is a prolific stand-up comic, also known for Mad Men and Billions

Havey originally made his stand-up debut on Late Night with David Letterman in the mid-1980s, and even had his own cable talk show called Night After Night, which premiered in 1989. Havey was even considered to replace Letterman in 1993, but NBC selected Conan O'Brien instead.

The actor made guest appearances on shows like Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Punk'd, but his biggest role came in 2013 when he joined Mad Men. Havey played Lou Avery, the executive who took over for Don Draper (Jon Hamm) after his meltdown in Season 6. He joined Season 2 of Billions in 2017 as lawyer Karl Allard.

Havey has also guest-starred on Loot, GLOW, Bosch, 2 Broke Girls, and The Man in the High Castle, and remains a legend in stand-up and crowd work at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

The entire first season of The Paper is streaming on Peacock now.