All the Rule Changes in the 2025-2026 NFL Season: Kickoff, Instant Replay & More Explained

Here's what you need to know about the NFL rule changes arriving for the 2025 season.

Football is back, and as much as action on the gridiron has stayed the same, there are always a few things that change from season-to-season. That means getting back into NFL mode, and while that means a lot of different things for different people, for fans of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, it also means getting used to a few rule tweaks.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Every year during the offseason, teams are able to propose and vote on amendments to the NFL rulebook, which means there are at least a couple of new rules every single year. This year, while the league hasn't approved any drastic changes, there are still a few tweaks worth remembering as we head into the new season, so let's take a closer look at what's different in the 2025 NFL rulebook.

RELATED: How the NFL Will Measure First Downs in the 2025 Season

The rule changes coming to the NFL for the 2025/2026 season

Changes to the NFL's kickoff rules

Will Dissly #89 of the Los Angeles Chargers stiff arms Trevor Nowaske #53 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on July 31, 2025 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Photo: Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Last year, the NFL introduced what it termed the new "Dynamic Kickoff" rules, in which the kicking team's players stay in place until the ball is caught or touches the ground. It's a procedure designed to encourage more, and safer, kickoff returns, and it seems to have worked. But the league has decided that the Dynamic Kickoff could be even more dynamic.

With that in mind, for 2025 the league has amended the new kickoff procedures by moving the ball out to the 35-yard-line after a touchback, up from the 25-yard-line last year. This is intended to discourage kicking teams from simply kicking the ball out of the end zone for an automatic touchback by giving the receiving team an even greater touchback advantage.

RELATED: The Full 2025 NFL Preseason Schedule

The league also tweaked its onside kick rules to allow an onside kick at any point in the game, as long as the kicking team is trailing the receiving team. Teams will still have to declare their intention to onside kick, but previously onside kicks were only allowed in the fourth quarter.

Changes to the overtime rules

Hassan Haskins #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers is tackled by Trevor Nowaske #53 of the Detroit Lions during the second quarter of the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on July 31, 2025 in Canton, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The NFL previously tweaked its overtime rules for playoff games, allowing both teams a chance to possess the ball regardless of whether the first team to possess scores a touchdown. Now, the league is expanding that rule to the regular season while also limiting the overtime period to 10 minutes. Both teams will have a chance to possess the ball regardless of who scores first.

Changes to instant replay assist

Terry McAulay makes a call during first quarter actin between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game on August 20, 2016 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

For years now, the league's Instant Replay teams have had direct impact on the game by assisting on-field officials with various calls and spots. In 2025, the Replay Assist team will have even more input on the game, with the ability to review and enforce or overturn calls on things like facemasks, horse collar tackles, hitting a defenseless player, roughing the kicker, and tripping. The replay officials will not be able to penalize players for calls missed on the field, but if a flag is thrown, they will be able to review and potentially overturn penalties based on factors like incidental contact.

The NFL returns with regular season action September 4, live on NBC and streaming on Peacock, when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys in a special Thursday night edition of Sunday Night Football. The SNF action returns to its usual season-long Sunday night slot on September 7 when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills.

For more NFL news, head to NBC Sports.