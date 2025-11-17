Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Welcome to your cheat sheet for all the scorching NBA basketball action coming to NBC and Peacock this week.

Which NBA Games Are on NBC & Peacock This Week? Bucks, Spurs, Suns & More

A whole new week of roundball is warming up on the NBA on NBC, where a trio of pro basketball matchups across Monday and Tuesday nights are tipping off Week 5 of the NBA season.

There’s a head-to-head battle brewing on Monday between the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers to climb higher in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division. Then on Tuesday, things head a bit farther west, with a sweet pair of contests featuring the Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

NBC Sports features streaming-exclusive NBA action every Monday with Peacock NBA Monday, plus a nice mix of weekly NBA doubleheader games across NBC and Peacock as part of NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday package. Ready for some details on how to catch this week’s lineup of games? Keep on scrolling for more!

NBA games on NBC and Peacock this week

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on November 8, 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Peacock NBA Monday

Monday, November 17: Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m. ET

NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Tuesday, November 18: Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs — 8 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock)

Tuesday, November 18: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trailblazers — 11 p.m. ET (NBC — Pacific Time Zone only, Peacock)

Donovan Mitchell, #45, of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 16, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Jeff Haynes/NBAE/Getty Images

If it’s star power you’re craving, well, there’s a constellation of it spread across Monday and Tuesday’s games. Though the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a recent leg injury, Milwaukee will still have to face a Cavs team on Monday whose top scorer — guard Donovan Mitchell — is averaging upwards of 30 points per game.

Tuesday’s game schedule amps up the action with towering San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama, who’s been a rebounding and scoring machine for the Spurs this season. San Antonio will hit the road to visit a banged-up Memphis squad with multiple key players — like star point guard Ja Morant — who’ve been nursing day-to-day injuries (or worse). The Suns’ Devin Booker, meanwhile, leads Phoenix into action on Tuesday against a mostly-healthy Portland team that mixes veteran experience (in point guard Jrue Holiday) with an upstart scoring attack from shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe.

Throughout the NBA regular season, NBC Sports will feature a broadcast package of 100 NBA games — including exclusive night games on Peacock on Mondays, plus Tuesday night games across NBC and Peacock with Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheaders. In February of 2026, the NBA will also slot into the Sunday night primetime space left open by Sunday Night Football, featuring national NBA games as part of NBC Sports’ brand-new Sunday Night Basketball package.

