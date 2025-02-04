All the Chicago P.D., Fire, and Med Women Had a Super-Sized Wine Night

Forget about the massive crossover event currently playing out on the small screen: The ladies of One Chicago just had a real-life crossover — involving wine!

On February 3, longtime Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati shared a collection of photos from a recent wine night with the many women of One Chicago. It looks like the night was filled with yummy drinks, sushi, and fun. The carousel includes candid photos of the women enjoying each other's company, taking cute selfies, and generally having a blast.

"Great women. Great food. Great wine. Great night. (These photos are blurry and not 'IG perfect.' Just friends having fun.)," Squerciati captioned.

Many of your favorites joined Squerciati, representing Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med. We spot Hanako Greensmith, Jessy Schram, S. Epatha Merkerson, Toya Turner, Sarah Ramos, Jocelyn Hudon, and Miranda Rae Mayo getting in on the good times, and even Patrick John Flueger's longtime girlfriend, Reem Amara, and Taylor Kinney's wife, Ashley Cruger, attended.

Deeper in her caption, Squerciati made sure to mention the things she "really enjoyed" throughout the night, including Hudon's "photobomb energy," Schram's "tiny chair vibe", and well, just Miranda Rae Mayo in general.

The 2025 One Chicago crossover event happened January 29

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) appear on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 14 "In The Trenches: Part III". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

While the women enjoyed their off-screen crossover event, viewers enjoyed the One Chicago three-episode crossover event on January 29. The movie-esque night of TV saw the worlds — and characters — of Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med collide in a Marvel Universe kind of way, immediately affecting some of the franchise's most beloved relationships.

"One of the themes running throughout this crossover is the couples that we have on the show and their relationships being tested and tried throughout," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "So yeah, Kidd gets trapped in with Ruzek, and Severide has no way of getting to her. And so he's trying to keep it together and not lose it while also finding a way to get to her and get them out of there."

"It's really all one big episode," she added. "It's one big movie, is what it is. The writing process for these things is quite extensive."