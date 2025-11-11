How All Her Fault Creator Megan Gallagher "Expanded" the World of Andrea Mara's Book

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The executive producer compares the adaptation process to an accordion, while director Minkie Spiro reveals why the project was so important.

Motherhood is no picnic, even for women with all the resources in the world.

That's just one of the themes at play in Peacock's All Her Fault, the exciting limited series based on the book by Irish author Andrea Mara. Writer and executive producer Megan Gallagher adapted Mara's novel for TV, moving the story from Dublin to Chicago and transforming the twisty tale into an eight episode drama. It combines soapy reveals with all those prickly, relatable comments that so many mothers have had hear, including "You're amazing" from a slow-to-help husband, and, "why don't you sleep when the baby sleeps?"

When Milo goes missing in All Her Fault, it's the mothers whose parenting skills are immediately questioned, while the fathers take no responsibility until they see a chance to be a hero. Gallagher says those elements of parenting inequality are "inherent" in Mara's novel.

"Andrea did an incredible job of pairing a thriller structure with saying something about the world," Gallagher tells NBC Insider. "So that was something I inherited from her, and absolutely loved from the get-go. But whenever you're doing an adaptation and you're turning a novel into eight episodes, what you're really doing is sort of looking at it a little like an accordion and expanding everything."

"What can you add to it? What more can you bring to it? So it was really a matter of just diving deeper into that theme, because we had so much more time to do that," Gallagher continued. "It was her theme, absolutely, but I had a really nice time amplifying it."

Director Minkie Spiro says All Her Fault opens a dialogue "in an entertaining way"

Director Minkie Spiro says she really appreciated the lens through which Gallagher wanted to tell the story, that it was "more than just a thriller, that it was more than just entertainment, that here were these big takeaways, and that maybe, hopefully, people will start talking about the disparity and the social commentary that is the undercurrent."

Both Gallagher and Spiro are working moms (as is star and executive producer Sarah Snook), and Spiro said the project "felt like something we had to do, because things have to change."

"So rather than hitting people over the head in a way that turns people off to actually having that dialogue," she continues, "Megan did it in such an entertaining way that I think it will allow for more open discussion." Those conversations are definitely happening, along with rave reviews.

Milo Irvine (Duke McCloud) and Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Megan Gallagher calls working with All Her Fault author Andrea Mara a blessing and an "absolute delight"

Gallagher's All Her Fault series make a few significant changes from the book, beyond changing the setting to Chicago. The novel is told from three perspectives: Marissa Irvine's (Snook), Jenny Kaminski's (Dakota Fanning), and Carrie Finch's mother Irene (Caroline Brazier). The show focuses on Marissa's perspective, only occasionally offering glimpses at what's going on with Jenny, Carrie (Sophia Lillis), and Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña). In the book, the detective is a woman, and Jenny's husband Richie (Thomas Cocquerel) has extra storylines.

Gallagher hopes loyal fans of the book will also love the show.

"I think that they should know that I put my heart and soul into bringing this series onto the screen," she tells NBC Insider "There's definitely — I hate to use the word changes, because it wasn't so much about changing things as much as adding, because we have so much more time in eight episodes. So I added a lot to it."

The series also has Mara's approval.

"I hope that they know that Andrea Mara was the most wonderful associate producer and woman to work with and has just been such a blessing on this project," Gallagher continues. "She's an absolute delight."

Additional reporting by Stephanie Gomulka

