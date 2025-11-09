Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The stars of the Peacock miniseries tell NBC Insider about why their first scene was so pivotal to their characters.

All Her Fault's Sarah Snook & Dakota Fanning on the Scene That Bonded Them

Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning "dove right into the deep end" when they started filming All Her Fault.

The actresses star as Marissa Irvine and Jenny Kaminski, respectively, in the new Peacock miniseries. As the series starts, Marissa's son Milo (Duke McCloud) kidnapped when she'd been led to believe he was on a playdate with Jenny's son Jacob. Instead of pitting the two characters of Marissa and Jenny against each other as a police investigation begins, Megan Gallagher's adaptation of Andrea Mara's novel has the two building a forged-in-fire friendship instead. And Fanning tells NBC Insider the first scene she and Snook filmed together, was the perfect way to kick off both the characters' relationship, and the actresses'.

Through flashback, we learn how the two women met: They wore the same dress to a school fundraiser, and soon got vulnerable about balancing motherhood with their careers and identities. Plus, both of their husbands kind of suck.

"I think it was really nice to do it that way," Fanning told NBC Insider. "Because you get to see these two women, who they are, their senses of humor, their personalities, the birth of this new friendship before all the chaos begins."

She describes it as a "clean slate," and Snook adds, "An easy way in."

"It was all downhill from there...in terms of the emotions," says Fanning. "It was like we never laughed again."

Of course, she meant on screen. Off screen — and during the interview — there was plenty of laughter.

Sarah Snook points out the deeper meaning in All Her Fault's matching dress scene

Snook points out that the scene in the matching dresses is a great indicator of the friendship that is to come between these two women, despite how easy it would be for Marissa to place blame on Jenny for what happens to Milo.

"It was a good scene to start with as a reflection of what their relationship is going to be in the future," she says. "They turn up in the same dress. The usual sort of catty kind of previous stereotype would be 'Oh, one of us has got to change,' or 'You look terrible.'"

Instead, they're able to have fun with the moment.

"It's like, this is so silly and ridiculous," Snook continues. "We're gonna celebrate it."

Marissa (Sarah Snook) and Jenny (Dakota Fanning) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Their sisterhood defies expectations at all turns, even as people around Jenny tell her to keep her distance from Marissa.

"Marissa could totally say, 'Get out of here, this is all your fault,' and then sue," Snook says. "But that's not useful. That's not helpful for moving forward and getting on with things."

Additional reporting by Stephanie Gomulka.