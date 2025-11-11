Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

All Her Fault's Jake Lacy on [SPOILER]'s "Inhumane" Point of No Return in the Finale

All Her Fault has one of those finales we're going to be thinking about for a long time.

The Peacock miniseries started as a mystery surrounding a kidnapped boy named Milo (Duke McCloud), and soon unraveled horrifying family secrets while probing the incompetence and audacity of the two central moms' husbands. Turns out, it wasn't her fault at all, whether you thought the "her" in question was Sarah Snook's Marissa Irvine, Dakota Fanning's Jenny Kaminski, or Sophia Lillis's Carrie Finch. It was his fault: Peter Irvine (Jake Lacy) was responsible for this entire mess.

Lacy spoke to NBC Insider about Peter Irvine's many transgressions, from the "understandable" to the "inhumane," as well as Peter's pivot into full-on villainy in Episode 8 before the show rolled out one last twist.

What did Peter Irvine do in All Her Fault? Where do we start

In childhood, it was Peter who tripped his younger brother Brian (Daniel Monks), causing his spinal injury that left him permanently disabled. And it was Peter who let Lia (Abby Elliott) believe she was the one who did it. It was also Peter who caused the accident where his car collided with Carrie Finch aka Josephine Murphy's car, killing his and Marissa's brand-new baby boy.

Peter then chose to swap Josephine's baby for his own, and he spent the next five years letting his wife Marissa (Sarah Snook) believe the child was hers. Tricked into thinking it was her son Noah who'd died, Josephine had a total breakdown, renamed herself Carrie Finch, and inserted herself into her biological son Milo's life by getting hired as Jenny Kaminski's (Dakota Fanning) nanny.

Peter murdered Carrie/Josephine's bookie father, and then killed Carrie/Josephine while claiming self defense. Afterward, he even re-kidnapped Milo and dropped him at the police station to keep Marissa from learning the truth, all while letting Marissa feel guilty for believing one fake text.

Peter (Jake Lacy) appears in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

It's a compelling, soapy, horrifying, yet poignant commentary on the lopsided expectations of fathers and mothers, and it's earned rave reviews and inspired thinkpieces about who shoulders the load when it comes to parenting and managing a household.

Jake Lacy on Peter Irvine's most "unforgivable" sins

Peter was definitely guilty of passing on the burden of managing his soy allergy to his wife Marissa instead of handling it himself, which was ultimately his undoing. Lacy says that even as he lay dying of anaphylactic shock, Peter never fully comprehended what he had done.

"The ultimate deception is to himself," the actor tells NBC Insider. "I think Peter thinks that he's selfless and this kind of White Knight, championing the people around him. He really believes that, right to the end, which is the most unforgivable thing."

Peter (Jake Lacy) and Marissa (Sarah Snook) appear on All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Some of Peter's actions, Lacy says, are "for my money, more understandable in a certain light," compared to his opinion of himself.

"But his complete inability for accountability in the part he's played is the part that's really jarring," says Lacy. "That he can just not receive anyone else's perspective on those acts, or the effect that they had on them, is the part that's so inhumane... He has an abrasive willingness to go, 'This is the truth and you're wrong.'"

As Lacy says, Peter thoroughly believes he did it all in his family's best interest, and insists they believe the same.

"That's the thing that Marissa sees and realizes, 'Oh, you're unchangeable. This is who you are, and that's only just come into focus,'" Lacy explains.

Peter's behavior at Colin's memorial changed everything for his family

Peter's final moments played out at the memorial for Colin (Jay Ellis), the family friend accidentally shot by Carrie Finch/Josephine Murphy, after Peter made it clear he still didn't approve of Colin's relationship with Lia. Even at the memorial, Peter cruelly told his sister, "I don't know that the two of you together was the right call," and trying to blame Colin's death on Colin and Lia, somehow.

"He goes to Colin's memorial with the point of view of, 'I don't want to say I told you so, but I told you so. Everything I thought would happen happened, and I'm still in the right,'" says Lacy, and Elliott says that was Lia's turning point.

"For Lia, his gaslighting is a moment of like, 'Wait a second, he's now crossed the line,' even though he crossed it way before," Elliott told NBC Insider. "But this is the moment Lia [realizes] he's not going to change. This is who he is at his core, and so I think with seeing what Marissa did, that she's now complicit in, that's her redemption."

"In that moment at the memorial, Peter's truth and the actual truth are, for the first time, just far enough apart for everyone else to go, 'That's not real,'" Lacy says. "Whereas before, it's been enmeshed enough, and the relationships are codependent enough, that no one can quite call it out."

All eight episodes of All Her Fault are streaming on Peacock now.

Jake Lacy as Peter Irvine in All Her Fault Episode 8. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Additional reporting by Stephanie Gomulka.