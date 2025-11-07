Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The case around who took Milo gets more surprising in Peacock's All Her Fault after police discover a body.

All Her Fault Episode 6: Who Killed [Spoiler!]? About the Body in the Water

Spoilers for All Her Fault Episodes 6 and 7 below!

By the sixth episode of Peacock original series All Her Fault, the list of suspects potentially responsible for the kidnapping of Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) and Peter Irvine's (Jake Lacy) son Milo (Duke McCloud) is a disturbingly large, but the pool is narrowing.

The TV adaptation of Andrea Mara's suburban thriller novel mines the underbelly of maternal pressure, wealth inequality, and the secrets kept within families. In the case of the Irvines, the case is revealing the fractures in Marissa and Peter's marriage and how his controlling behavior extends to his adult siblings, Lia (Abby Elliott) and Brian (Daniel Monks).

Chicago Detectives Alcaras (Michael Peña) and Greco (Johnny Carr) have been piecing together every clue and pursuing leads that have pointed to Peter's siblings, Marissa's business partner Colin Dobbs (Jay Ellis), and neighbor Jenny Kaminski's (Dakota Fanning) recent nanny hire, Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis).

In Episode 6, the Irvines thankfully get Milo back. And the reason for his abduction, and who planned it, is starting to get clearer. Specifically nanny Carrie's true background and her ties to former drug dealer Kyle Smit (Dominic Masterson).

RELATED: Peacock's All Her Fault Series Is a Little Different Than the Book — Here's How

RELATED: Everything to Know About Peacock's Twisty New Kidnapping Drama All Her Fault

How are Carrie Finch and Kyle Smit connected?

Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis) appears in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Carrie Finch is the new nanny hired to watch Jacob Kaminski (Tayden Jax Ryan), the young son of Jenny and Richie (Thomas Cocquerel). The detectives uncover that Ana (Kartiah Vergara), the Irvines' nanny, became close with Carrie and they often watched Milo and Jacob together.

During the Chicago marathon, street camera footage connects Ana, Carrie and an unknown man in a hoodie who appears to pull Carrie and then disappears. That man is Kyle Smit, the former foster son of Esther Bauer (Linda Cropper), who was the woman at the door of the wrong address where Marissa was instructed to pick up Milo.

RELATED: Was All Her Fault Actually Filmed in Chicago? Sarah Snook Talks Locations

Ana Garcia (Kartiah Vergara) and Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Ester tells detectives that Kyle left her residence when he turned 18. They kept in touch until he was arrested for selling OxyContin and imprisoned for six years. During his sentence, right before he was released, video cameras show her had a female visitor who resembled Carrie.

At the end of Episode 4, police find the lake house rental where Milo was kept by Carrie and there's a blood stain in the kitchen. In the nearby lake, police divers discover Kyle's dead body. It's proof they were at that house together with Milo at some point, and its inferred that Carrie executed Kyle, but why would she do it?

Who killed Kyle Smit on All Her Fault, and why?

Kyle Smit was the former boyfriend and father to a baby with Josephine "Josie" Murphy's (a.k.a. Carrie Finch). When she visited him in prison prior to his release, Josie explained her theory about what really happened to their newborn the night she was involved in a car accident and it's direct connection to Milo Irvine's real identity. Guilty about getting arrested when Josie was about to give birth, Kyle agreed to help her with the Milo kidnapping scheme and was there to help take care of them both.

Unfortunately, Josie called her bookie father Rob (Erroll Shand) for help and when he arrived at the lake house, Rob underhandedly called Peter Irvine and tried to get a ransom for Milo's return. When the police released the photo of Kyle as a suspect to the press, Rob panicked that it will get them discovered. So he executed Kyle in cold blood in the kitchen.

It's a tragic end for Josie and Kyle — who did love one another, as we see in Episode 7 — but suffered from their poor choices, economic circumstance, and an overall lack of family support as they grew up.

All eight episodes of All Her Fault are available to stream now on Peacock.