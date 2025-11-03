Peacock’s All Her Fault Cast: Actors from Succession, The Bear, White Lotus & More

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Stream all eight episodes of the suspenseful kidnapping series on Peacock starting November 6 — and get to know the actors bringing Andrea Mara's novel to life.

On November 6, All Her Fault will have you asking, "Where is Milo?"

The sprawling cast of Peacock's extremely-bingeable new limited series includes Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, and Jake Lacy, alongside faces you might recognize from movies and prestige TV. And every main cast member of All Her Fault gets their time to shine as characters' secrets are spilled, marriages are tested, and parents learn hard truths about the people they've trusted with their children. The characters' lives intersect to unravel a curious kidnapping case, and you'll never predict the shocking twist(s) along the way.

Led by Emmy winner Snook — with help from then 4-year-old actor Duke McCloud — this is a cast that can handle it all and leave you breathless by the end as you process the journey you just went on. Get to know the main cast of All Her Fault below.

All about Peacock's All Her Fault cast

Adapted for the small screen by writer, creator, and executive producer Megan Gallagher, Peacock's eight-episode series slightly diverges from Andrea Mara's novel — for one, it's set in the Chicago area instead of a Dublin suburb. But essential plot elements remain much the same, and readers are finally getting eyes on the TV versions of characters like Peter and Marissa Irvine.

Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine

Sarah Snook attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Though actress Sarah Snook is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Shiv Roy, the only daughter of media tycoon Logan Roy on the dramedy Succession, her on-screen credits go all the way back to 2009. Born in Adelaide, South Australia, Snook has appeared in Aussie films including 2012's Not Suitable for Children, 2013's These Final Hours, and the 2014 sci-fi thriller Predestination alongside Ethan Hawke.

In 2015, she appeared in the biopic Steve Jobs and in the period drama The Dressmaker, both of which also starred Kate Winslet, and her profile in America rose further in 2016 when she starred in an episode of Black Mirror. Succession premiered in 2018, followed by film roles in An American Pickle (2020), Pieces of a Woman (2020), and Run Rabbit Run (2021).

Snook also took some big swings on stage. She played Joan of Arc in the 2018 Sydney production of Saint Joan, and in 2024, she hit the West End playing all 26 roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray before heading to Broadway.

She plays Marissa Irvine in All Her Fault, a corporate Chicago woman panicked over the kidnapping of her son.

Jake Lacy as Peter Irvine

Jake Lacy attends The Inaugural Gotham TV Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on June 04, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

All Her Fault is Lacy's third Peacock mystery miniseries. After playing a doting, traumatized son in Apples Never Fall and a friend moonlighting as a kidnapper in A Friend of the Family, he's no stranger to family drama. His TV career started in 2008 on the soap opera Guiding Light, and he became an unlikely threat to Andy Bernard when he joined Dunder Mifflin in the final season of The Office. He played a series of "nice guys" in projects like Girls, How to Be Single, and Obvious Child before breaking out as Shane Patton, a spoiled honeymooning husband, in The White Lotus Season 1.

In All Her Fault, he plays Marissa's husband and Milo's father Peter Irvine, and you'll have to tune in to find out what kind of guy he is this time.

Dakota Fanning as Jenny

Dakota Fanning at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Dakota Fanning has been acting since she was 5 years old, and started with guest roles on shows like ER and CSI. In 2001, she shot to child actor fame when she was cast in I Am Sam as Lucy, the daughter of the intellectually disabled Sam (Sean Penn). Throughout the early 2000s, she starred in Uptown Girls with Brittany Murphy, The Cat in the Hat with Mike Myers, Man on Fire with Denzel Washington, The Secret Life of Bees with Queen Latifah, and appeared in three Twilight movies.

More recently, she joined other legendary actresses in 2018's Ocean's 8 and played a Manson Family member in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She starred in the 2018 series The Alienist and two buzzy 2024 miniseries: Ripley, with Andrew Scott, and The Perfect Couple, with Nicole Kidman.

In All Her Fault, Fanning plays a mom named Jenny, connected to Marissa Irvine through their kids' school.

Michael Peña as Detective Alcaras

Michael Peña stands on the first green during the second round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2025 in Stateline, Nevada. Photo: Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Michael Peña has appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies since 1996, including 2004 and 2005 Best Picture winners Million Dollar Baby and Crash, respectively. He appeared in 2006 Best Picture nominee Babel with Fanning's younger sister, Elle Fanning, making him the rare star of three Best Picture nominees in a row. In 2005, he also did a 10-episode run on The Shield, and guest starred on CSI. Peña joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 with Ant-Man, and starred in the first season of Narcos: Mexico as Kiki Camarena. In 2023, he joined the main cast of the series Jack Ryan, and stars with Sam Rockwell and Haley Lu Richardson in the upcoming sci-fi movie Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die.

As Detective Alcaras, Peña is tasked with unraveling the mystery of Milo's disappearance.

Sophia Lillis as Carrie Finch

Sophia Lillis attends "The Adults" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 13, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Sophia Lillis broke out as Beverly Marsh in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It and reprised the role in the 2019 sequel, with Jessica Chastain playing Beverly as an adult. In the 2018 miniseries Sharp Objects, Lillis played the younger version of Amy Adams' character, then starred as Nancy Drew in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase. She led the 2020 dramedy I Am Not Okay With This, and then played the shapeshifting druid Doric in 2023's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. After appearing in Wes Anderson's 2023 film Asteroid City, Lillis ended up with a pretty busy 2025. Along with All Her Fault, she stars in The Chair Company as the daughter of co-creator (and Saturday Night Live alum) Tim Robinson.

In All Her Fault, she plays the mysterious Carrie Finch.

Abby Elliott as Lia Irvine

Abby Elliott at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Abby Elliott joined Saturday Night Live as a cast member in 2008 in Season 34 (14 years after her dad, Chris Elliott, was a cast member in Season 20) and was known for impressions of Zooey Deschanel, Meryl Streep, Anna Faris, and more. She starred in Bravo's 2015 sitcom Odd Mom Out and made guest appearances on shows like 2 Broke Girls, Happy Endings, and How I Met Your Mother, Alone Together, and Search Party before landing a main role on The Bear in 2022. She plays Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, the sister of Jeremy Allen White's character Carmy, on the Chicago-set restaurant dramedy.

In All Her Fault, she plays Lia, Peter's sister.

Jay Ellis as Colin

Jay Ellis attends "Duke & Roya" Opening Night at Lucille Lortel Theatre on June 24, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

After appearances on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, and How I Met Your Mother, Hart of Dixie and even iCarly, Jay Ellis landed the major role of Bryce "Blue" Westbrook on the football-focused Girlfriends spinoff The Game in 2013. He went on to star as Lawrence on the comedy Insecure, then appeared in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick. Most recently, he recurred as Jay on the Mindy Kaling basketball comedy Running Point.

Ellis appears in All Her Fault as Colin, a friend and colleague of Marissa Irvine's.

Daniel Monks as Brian Irvine

Daniel Monks attends the opening night of Evita, at the London Palladium. Picture date: Tuesday July 1, 2025. Photo: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Images via Getty Images

Monks is an Australian actor and writer who grew up wanting to act, yet feared the career wouldn't be possible when he began using a wheelchair at the age of 11 following complications from a spinal cord tumor. He wrote and starred in the 2017 feature Pulse, which explored his queer identity and disability. He appeared with Jeff Goldblum in the 2024 Greek Mythology series KAOS, and will play Ser Manfred Dondarrion in Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

In All Her Fault, he plays Brian, the brother of Peter and Lia.

Duke McCloud as Milo Irvine

Milo (Duke McCloud) and Marissa (Sarah Snook) appear on All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Duke McCloud is the young actor who plays Marissa and Peter's missing son, Milo.

He made his screen debut in the 2025 Amy Schumer comedy Kinda Pregnant, famously stabbing Schumer's character's fake stomach with a real knife. He was only 4 when he started filming All Her Fault, and turned 6 in October 2025.

All eight episodes of All Her Fault stream on Peacock beginning November 6.