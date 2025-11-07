Who Is All Her Fault's Carrie Finch, Really? Episode 7's Huge Reveal Explained

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The most mysterious player in All Her Fault is not who you might expect, as flashbacks reveal.

The complicated circumstances around the kidnapping of little Milo (Duke McCloud), the son of Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) and Peter Irvine (Jake Lacy) come to light in the latter episodes of All Her Fault, the twist-filled new Peacock's original series, And Episode 7 reveals surprising truths about a character at the heart of the story: Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis).

In early episodes, we learned that Carrie Finch was a seemingly harmless addition to the local Chicago-area community as the new nanny for Jacob, son to Jenny Kaminski (Dakota Fanning) and her husband Richie (Thomas Cocquerel) son. But Detectives Alcaras (Michael Peña) and Greco (Johnny Carr) come to discover that she used a friendship with Milo's nanny, Ana (Kartiah Vergara), to glean vital information about the Irvine family, ultimately using to kidnap Milo.

Episode 6 ends with Carrie Finch holding Marissa, Peter, Lia (Abby Elliott), Colin (Jay Ellis), and Brian (Daniel Monks) at gunpoint. But why did Carrie kidnap Milo? As Marissa Irvine noted, "it was like she was playing some f----d up game of house."

But All Her Fault's penultimate episode tells much of the tragic story behind Carrie's motives, and the way she crosses paths with Milo is tied to someone rather shocking.

Carrie Finch's real name is Josephine Murphy

Ana (Kartiah Vergara), Milo (Duke McCloud), and Carrie (Sophia Lillis) appear on All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

For the majority of the series, everyone assumes that Carrie Finch is exactly who she says she is. But by Episode 6, when the detectives ID the body of the dead man in the hotel where Milo was held captive as Rob Murphy (Erroll Shand), they seek out his ex-wife, Irene Murphy, for more answers.

She confirms that Carrie is actually her estranged daughter, Josephine Murphy. Per a flashback at the top of Episode 7, Carrie/Josephine was very pregnant six years earlier.

What was Kyle Smith's relationship to Carrie Finch?

The man seen arguing with Carrie in the Chicago Marathon camera footage is revealed to be Kyle, the foster son of Esther Bauer (Linda Cropper), the woman who answered the door when Marissa she tried to pick Milo up at her house in the show's opening scene.

More importantly, he was Josephine Murphy's boyfriend and the father of her child. Josephine/Carrie got pregnant with Kyle's baby, and she planned to marry him and raise their baby together. However, her dream was shattered when Kyle was arrested outside their trailer for drug trafficking. With no money for bail, she didn't see Kyle again before he was imprisoned before their child was born.

Despondent and in debt, it's implied that Josephine miscarries her baby and moves back in with her mother after leaving the hospital. She posts her "death" on Instagram and reinvents herself as Carrie Finch.

Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis) in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 7. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Why did Carrie Finch kidnap Milo Irvine on All Her Fault?

The disappearance of Milo is initially framed as a random tragedy for the Irvine family. But as the kidnapping case's inconsistencies grow more apparent and the Chicago detectives ferret out the circle of participants, it becomes crystal clear in Episode 7 that this story is as much a slow-playing tragedy for Josephine Murphy/Carrie Finch.

All her life, Josie's abusive mother, Irene Murphy, and grifter bookie father, Rob Murphy, call her "crazy" because of her neurodivergent way of processing the world. As the flashbacks show, she seems to have no support at home or school, and struggles to fully understand why she perceives the world so uniquely and a little distanced from reality.

Carrie Finch aka Josephine Murphy's only loving bonds were with Kyle Smith and her unborn child. Years later, she meets young Milo outside the Irvine family Easter rental home when she accompanies her bookie dad on a shakedown of Marissa's business partner, Colin (Ellis).When she discovers that Milo processes the world just like she does through colors and taste, she becomes hyper-fixated with the little boy. It's also seems like fate to Carrie that Milo is around the age that her own child would have been.

Milo (Duke McCloud) and Marissa (Sarah Snook) appear on All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Josephine Murphy takes it upon herself to stalk Marissa Irvine, Colin and Milo, and curates a background for Carrie Finch to be the perfect nanny. She gets herself an interview with Fanning's character, Jenny, and uses the skills her criminal father taught her to weave a fantasy background of fake references and prior jobs to ensure that she gets hired. She also visits Kyle Smith in prison to convince him to help her procure Milo — and at the Chicago Marathon, Kyle concedes that Milo looks like his late father and reluctantly agrees to help.

A huge twist is revealed about Carrie Finch and Milo in All Her Fault Episode 7

As the last few minutes of the episode show, what seems like Carrie Finch's concocted fantasy to steal Milo to replace her own lost child is revealed to be even more shocking.

The audience finally discovers that Josephine Murphy did give birth to a healthy baby boy named Noah. On the drive home from the hospital, her car was accidentally hit by a distracted Peter Irvine as he drove Marissa Irvine and their new baby home from the hospital, too. In the hospital, Josephine insists she heard her own baby crying out, alive, but a nurse assures her it must have been "the other baby" that survived, aka Milo.

Stream all eight episodes of All Her Fault on Peacock now.