All the Coach Replays on The Voice Season 27 Blind Auditions

Every Coach gets one Replay this season during Blinds. Here's a refresher on what it is.

The Coach Replay button was introduced at the start of The Voice Season 26, and each Coach gets just one. “Use it carefully!” Host Carson Daly cautioned the Coaches. The Replay only comes into play during the Blind Auditions, which will air over the course of five episodes for Season 27. Here's how it's been used this season, so far.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

Kelsey Ballerini replayed a singer with "High Hopes": Dan Kiernan

Dan Kiernan on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

In her very first episode as a full-time Coach, Kelsea Ballerini did something unprecedented. Though traditionally Coach Replays have been used to rescue Artists who got zero chair turns, Dan Kiernan's rendition of "High Hopes" got button smashes from both John Legend and Michael Bublé. But while praising Kiernan in her feedback, Ballerini found herself apologizing for not turning her chair.

"It’s OK, we can still be friends," Kiernan offered, but Ballerini was serious about recruiting him. "I’m gonna do something crazy. There’s this thing, I only get one…" she said, using her Coach Replay to retroactively throw her hat into the ring to be his Coach. "I made a mistake. I think you are fantastic," she explained.

"[Coach Replay] has never been used in this way," said Legend, as all of the Coaches were shocked at the newcomer's ingenuity. Ballerini heaped praise on Kiernan, asking if there was a time limit on her feedback. "Just my four kids, waiting at home," said Legend. The gambit worked, and Kiernan joined Team Kelsea for the season.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Says Adam Levine Helped Her Surprise a 15-Year-Old Billie Eilish Fan

Michael Bublé replayed "powerful" Ricardo Moreno

Ricardo Moreno on The Voice Season 27, Episode 2. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

When Ricardo Moreno from Tracy, California, sang "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" in both English and Spanish, the whole audience was impressed. Because of Moreno's style being so similar to Bublé's, the other three Coaches assumed he would turn his chair, and when he didn't, Moreno was set to go home. "I'm so picky," said Bublé.

But, seeing Moreno's potential, Bublé used his Replay to keep him on the show, and on his team. "I love the Coach Replay button," Bublé said, admitting that it's helpful "in case maybe we missed out."

How to watch The Voice

You can watch The Voice Season 27 on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.