All About Martha Stewart's Close Relationship with Daughter, Alexis Stewart

Martha Stewart Got Stuck in Mud During Easter; Talks Yes, Chef! and 101st Book on Gardening

The Yes, Chef co-host's daughter has followed in her mom's footsteps.

So many mothers make welcoming homes, but only one person can claim that a hostessing icon is their actual mom. Alexis Stewart is the daughter and only child of entrepreneur, culinary doyenne, and co-host of Yes, Chef!, Martha Stewart.

Stewart married publisher Andrew Stewart when she was just 19 years old and became a mother four years later, giving birth to Alexis in 1965.

“Back then everybody was having babies so young. That was sort of like the style and the habit. I thought it was a natural thing and it turns out, it’s not at all natural to be a mother,” Stewart reflected in her 2025 documentary, Martha.

Martha and Andrew divorced in 1990, and Alexis later said that she and her mom have a tight bond. "We're incredibly close and we're both very opinionated people. So while we can be together having a nice time we can also have an animated discussion slash argument about something. Because that's normal. So if we agree on everything, how boring would that be?" she told TODAY in 2011.

Alexis Stewart and Martha Stewart attend the launch party for Whatever Martha on September 10, 2008 in New York City. Photo: Brian Killian/WireImage

What is Alexis Stewart's job? Alexis has, at various points, followed in her mother's footsteps as a host and author. She wrote a book about her upbringing in 2011 and has appeared on various television shows with Stewart over the years, including the reality programs Whatever, Martha! and The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. She also had a show on SiriusXM's Martha Stewart Living Radio channel.

Alexis Stewart has two children

Alexis pursued IVF as a single mom, with Stewart whole-heartedly supporting her with the process. The star "desperately" wanted grandkids, Alexis Stewart revealed on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2007, as she opened up about pursuing motherhood in her 40s and the costly and physically taxing IVF process.

"[We] get distracted because now we have jobs, and now we have other things to do. Medicine seems miraculous—you can do anything you want," she said at the time. "Movie stars have babies late. It seems all possible, but you don't hear the stories of the people who can't have a baby."

Martha Stewart and her grandchildren attend the "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" Broadway Opening Night at Nederlander Theatre on April 22, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She continued, "If I get too emotional about it, I'll be unhappy all the time or freaked out all the time," she says. "So I look at it as sort of a chore.. Not about having a baby, but what I have to go through to get there."

Their dream came true in 2011, when Alexis welcomed daughter Jude Stewart, and again in 2012, with the arrival of son Truman Stewart. “She is the perfect mother,” Martha Stewart said of Alexis on TODAY in 2018. “Those kids are so smart, so lovely, so advanced.”