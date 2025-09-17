The 29-year-old Islander is back to make up for lost time after tragedy hit in Season 3.

All About Josh Goldstein's History on Love Island and His Relationship with Shannon

Josh Goldstein may have left the Love Island USA Season 3 villa prematurely, but he's back in Fiji for a second change on Love Island Games Season 2.

When the dust settled at the end of an explosive premiere episode, Josh — along with fellow single Islander Lucinda Strafford — was given the Heartbroken Necklace, signifying their single-ness and that their time in the Villa is in danger of ending in a matter of 48 hours. He'd been previously coupled up with Season 6's Andrea Carmona, and the two earned second place in the first challenge of the season. They even shared their first kiss before being split up by bombshell Charlie Georgio.

RELATED: How Often Does Love Island Games Come On? The Schedule Explained

Josh and Lucinda have two days to couple up with someone and give the Heartbroken Necklace to another Islander, but the clock is ticking. Whoever is wearing the accessory after 48 hours is at risk of elimination during the first dumping ceremony.

However, Josh has navigated far more complicated waters than this before.

What to know about Josh Goldstein

Andrea Carmona and Josh Goldstein appear on Love Island Games Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

The 29-year-old personal trainer is back as one of the OG Islanders on Love Island Games Season 2, but his mere presence on the show reveals that he's (obviously) single these days. That news may come as a surprise to anyone who had tuned in to Love Island USA Season 3.

During that unforgettable season, Josh formed an instant connection with Shannon St. Clair, becoming a fan favorite couple and even making their boyfriend-girlfriend status official after a few weeks.

However, he and Shannon's journey toward the grand prize that season got derailed in one of the franchise's most heartbreaking moments.

What happened with Josh on Love Island Season 3?

Despite being one of the more popular Islanders that season, Josh decided to leave the Villa voluntarily when he received news that his sister, Lindsey, had tragically passed away.

In one of Love Island USA Season 3's most poignant moments, Josh announced his departure in an emotional speech to his fellow Islanders.

"She was an unbelievable person," he said. "She was the reason I'm here, the reason I found Shannon and met all you guys. It's unexpected, but she lived an unbelievable life. I just need to be home with my family right now to support them."

RELATED: How Does Love Island Games Work? All the Details, From Bombshells to Challenges

Shannon also left Fiji at that point, refusing to let Josh be alone in the wake of the news. However, after a year of dating in the real world, the couple called it quits.

Why Josh and Shannon broke up

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair appear on Love Island USA. Photo: Sara Mally/CBS via Getty Images

Fans were stunned in June 2022 when the couple put out a joint statement announcing their breakup.

"We love this life we've built together, but sometimes timing is everything. We will always love and care for one another and remain friends, but unfortunately at this time we've made the decision to go our separate ways," the couple wrote. "There is no bad blood between us, the people closest to us know we rarely had arguments. We are literally best friends, so we both want to see each other succeed and be happy, always."

They attempted a reconciliation four months after their initial split, but ultimately ended things for good. Josh announced they were officially no longer a couple in a social media message in December 2023.

RELATED: Who Won Love Island Games Season 1 — and Are They Still Together? (UPDATE)

Now that Josh is single, his best shot at love — and a cool $100,000 — could take place during Love Island Games Season 2.

"Me and Shannon didn't work out in the end, but I wouldn't have changed my experience for the world. She helped me through probably the toughest time in my life," he said during Games' premiere episode. "I wouldn't be sitting here right now if it wasn't for my sister, and I feel like I never got to see the end in the villa. So, I really want to make my sister proud, and finish my journey and really finish what she started."