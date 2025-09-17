Head on down to Nashville for the one-of-a-kind fan experience!

All About Dateline's First LIVE Event and How You Can Get Tickets Now

Dateline fans, mark your calendars! The True Crime Original is going LIVE. Join Dateline NBC in Nashville on Sunday, September 28, for an unforgettable event with the entire Dateline team.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

Here's everything you should know about this can't-miss event, including how you can attend.

What is Dateline LIVE and who will be there?

Dateline LIVE is your chance to immerse yourself in all things Dateline. Of course, the show's biggest stars and correspondents will be prominently featured throughout the day. Lester Holt, Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy are slated to attend.

Attendees should look forward to on-stage panels, audience Q&As, and a VIP reception with the esteemed team. Two separate sessions highlight the day. Session 1 ("True Crime, True Impact.”) will be hosted by Annette O'Toole and Michael McKean. It will focus on some of Dateline's most memorable episodes and how the victims, and their families, were affected. Session 2 ("Dateline Confidential") will be helmed by Holly Robinson-Peete and provide attendees with behind-the-scenes details on how some of the series' most harrowing stories come together, from sourcing to confronting unexpected twists while investigating.

RELATED: Lester Holt Playing Bass for Kelly Clarkson Is One of His Coolest On-Air Moments

Dateline Live featuring Lester Holt, Blayne Alexander, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy. Photo: NBC

In other words, think Comic-Con for Dateline fans. It's going to be big, and it all happens on Sunday, September 28.

Where is Dateline LIVE taking place?

The event will be hosted in Nashville, Tennessee at the city's newest state-of-the-art venue, The Pinnacle.

How can fans get tickets for Dateline LIVE?

Are you ready to rub elbows with some of the biggest names in investigative journalism and immerse yourself in all things Dateline? Tickets are now available for both sessions, including an exclusive VIP package.

Dateline Live sessions featuring Annette O'Toole, Michael McKean, and Holly Robinson Peete. Photo: NBC

RELATED: Lester Holt Named His Adorable Labradoodle After This Famously Hilarious Actress

Guests are encouraged to attend both shows. A bonus? If you purchase the two-session bundle, you'll receive a 10% discount. The VIP two-show bundle not only includes both sessions, but also an exclusive VIP reception featuring a meet-and-greet with a Dateline correspondent, as well as an open bar with food and drinks.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit DatelineNBC.com/Event.