All About YouTubers Crash Adams, Who Just Debuted on AGT

Crash Adams, the viral pop-rock duo from Toronto, Canada (Howie Mandel's hometown!), just took America's Got Talent by storm, earning four Yes votes and a legion of new fans.

On AGT, they said that despite their online success — racking up millions of followers on YouTube and hundreds of millions of views — live performance is still a main priority, and they've played shows to six people in a dive bar, four of whom are their parents. That's why taking the stage was so important.

Luckily, the Judges were into their vibe. "You guys are amazing," said Mandel," and Sofía Vergara added, "I love the relationship that you have. I feel like you guys need a little bit more cool outfits though. A little bit more sexy because you guys are sexy."

Get to know the upbeat band here.

Who is Crash Adams?

Consisting of best friends Rafaele "Crash" Massarelli and Vince "Adams" Sasso, the pair have known each other since birth since their parents are best friends as well. Adams was always an introvert, but explained that when he puts his sunglasses on, he's able to let go of self-consciousness and be fully himself onstage. They've been performing together for seven years and love utilizing social media to find new audiences for their music.

In addition to being musicians (Massarelli started as a DJ and Sasso plays the guitar), the L.A. based pai are online content creators, doing pranks, trends, challenges, and man-on-the-street videos involving passersby and other celebrities that go viral, always with the goal of bringing a smile to the viewer's face.

"We’re blessed to do this. This is the best job in the world," Massarelli told TMRW of the duo's upbeat ethos. "Why not be happy and try to make others happy along the way?"

"For anyone who believes in themselves: there are going to be so many moments where people try to bring you down – or even yourself" added Sasso. "You’re going to be sitting at home and things won’t feel right. But there is also going to be that moment where you’re sitting in your basement and you come up with that one idea and boom. It just might change your life."

"You just have to have never-ending belief in yourself. Even if you have nothing," Massarelli said.

What song did Crash Adams perform on AGT?

In keeping with their determined attitude, Crash Adams sang "Optimist" on AGT, their 2024 song about keeping your head up when the going gets tough.

"And when the roof caves in and you're stuck in the moment, But the world keeps spinning around" they sing, belting, "I'll be with you for all of it, I'd rather be an optimist." Not only did the Judges agree with the sentiment, the audience ate it up.

"That was a very catchy song," remarked Mel B., to which Mandel added, "that was a hit song...people are going to remember this song, I bet you it's going to chart tomorrow."

Simon Cowell agreed, predicting, "I liked it a lot, and the great thing, like Howie said is, if the song really is good, it's gonna react within minutes of this Audition going out, which is brilliant." As Vergara put it, "I mean, I was like dancing to it!"